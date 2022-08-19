MBTS Public Library Catalog of Things
You can now check out hiking poles, a telescope, a power washer, bongos, a ukulele and brand new pickleball sets to use on the new courts.
Digital Advice at the Library
Every Tuesday, starting August 16. Increase your comfort level with technology or try out a digital service you have always wanted to try. We have guidance for easy to moderate tech issues. Please bring your device, a charger and any passwords associated with your device. Register for 20-minute sessions at 11 and 11:30 a.m. or drop-in between 12 Noon – 1 p.m.
Cold Brew and Hot Books
Thursday, August 25 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn.
Writers and Wannabes: Shut Up and Write
Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon. Remember the novel that you started writing seven years ago? Is it finished? Maybe you want to write your first screenplay? Pour some poems onto the page? Settle into a daily writing habit? Join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Show up when you feel like it, write for 90 minutes, hang out afterwards, or not, share your work or listen to others.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, August 26 on the library lawn to discuss another mystery novel. Detail on website.
Tai Chi on Library Front Lawn
Wednesdays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Join Susan Halpern for her weekly Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older on the library’s front lawn. When the weather is not good the class will be held at the Manchester Community Center. We also ask that you fill out the Safety Release Registration form before joining. The class will focus on the Sun style which employs a more upright stance good balance, attention and stress reductions.
Teen Loft
Summer means time for reading. Check out the Teen Loft at the Manchester Library for brand new books, old books, summer reading books, games, magazines, portable crafts and just a quiet place to hang. Ages 11-18. Come by the library to pick up your first bingo card and scratch ticket. Every time you check out books, participate in a program, fill out a bingo card, or send in a picture of your finished Take & Make masterpieces, you pick up another scratch ticket. You might win right away and you’ll be entered to win fabulous prizes at the end of summer raffle and party. Prizes include gift certificates from Bravo by the Sea and Captain Dusty’s, fuzzy rainbow llamas, two tickets to Canobie Lake Park and more.
Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Awards
Teens across Massachusetts are invited to vote from September 1-23, for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. Students in grades 7-12 can have a say in choosing the best books of the year. The top teen choices will be announced in October 2022 at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit. Teen readers can check out the nominated titles and cast a vote using our digital ballot, or they can cast a paper ballot at any participating school, public library or bookstore.
Wicked Henna
Friday, September 16 from 4-6 p.m. ages 11-19. Mandy is back with Henna. Bring your friends, pick a design and be painted with a gorgeous natural dye that will last all week. There will be snacks, no need to register, just come.
Writing the College Application Essay
Most Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. check the calendar. Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on, stop in for office hours to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black.
Story Time Books & Bingo
Monday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 3-6 years. Join Ms. Carol for animal stories and picture bingo.
PJ Family Story Time Videos
Are you looking for a fun bedtime, or anytime, story with Ms. Carol? Check out our playlist filled with fun stories before they are gone.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Wednesdays, through August 24 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn