As we enter the midpoint of Manchester Club’s summer break, the E-board would like to bring its members and their guests up to date on a few happenings:
The next Club meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15 at the Legion Hall. The menu and guest speaker are still to be confirmed but members can expect to receive an email invitation toward the end of August. Members are also reminded that if they have not sent their dues in for the 2022 year, to please do so as soon as possible!
All the Manchester Club Scholarship award recipients have been notified via email. The following Class of ’22 High School Graduates received scholarships: George Brown, Theo Brown, Peter Chareas, Colin Coyne, Christopher Daly, Meghan Delaney, Colby Doane, Ava Kahle, Lilly Marletta, AJ Pallazola, and Elorie Willwerth. Congratulations to all the recipients and have a fantastic first semester of college!
Lastly, the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, October 3 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. with a Steak and Lobster Awards Dinner to be held at the Legion Hall immediately following conclusion of play. As is tradition, the Mirak family will once again be providing a hole-in-one car. The cost per player is $175 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. To sign up your foursome or have a sponsorship presence, please go to www.themanchesterclub.org.
We hope everyone is enjoying their summer!
Thank you – The Manchester Club E-Board