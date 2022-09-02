Summer is over and the first fall meeting of the Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, September 15 at the Legion Hall. The guest speakers will be Chief of Police, Todd Fitzgerald and retired MA State Police Trooper/Police Officer, Mike Harvey. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up the always anticipated “Mort Mayo” Baked Haddock dinner. The E-board is disappointed to announce that the meal cost will be going up to $20 per attendee this year due the state of the economy. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m.
Club members who have not already done so are reminded to please mail their 2022 dues or bring along to the meeting. Members can also expect to receive an invitation to the dinner via email in the next few days. The E-board looks forward to seeing its members and their guests on September 15! For more information on Manchester Club, please visit www.themanchesterclub.org.