A reminder to members of The Manchester Club and their guests that the Club’s 117th Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 17 at the Legion Hall. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew will be serving up a meal of steak tips over a bed of rice with asparagus on the side. At this meeting, the 2022 Slate of Executive Board members will be installed, Club Secretary Craige McCoy will take a closer look at the past year of meetings and events and Club Treasurer, Bill Scott will update the membership on the Club’s finances. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. All in attendance are reminded to be respectful of the MBTS Board of Health’s Covid requirements and restrictions.
The Manchester Club has provided a meeting place for men in and around the North Shore community since 1905. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month from September to June in Manchester-by-the-Sea to socialize and hear local and regional speakers. Most of all it provides a great place to get together in a time in which it seems increasingly difficult to be a community. It’s informal, it’s fun. It also has an important social role in providing scholarship monies and collecting resources for local organizations. To learn more about The Manchester Club, please visit its website at themanchesterclub.org or email therealmanchesterclub@gmail.com.