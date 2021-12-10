A reminder to members of The Manchester Club that if you have not already done so, to please RSVP to the email invitation that was sent for next week’s annual Christmas Party, to be held on Thursday, December 16.
Johnny “Doc” Herrick and Stan Koch will be serving their annual Prime Rib dinner, Santa Claus will be making his customary visit and the club’s Holiday Cash Raffle will be held. Additionally, the club encourages all members who are in attendance of this dinner and meeting to bring food donations in the form of canned goods or non-perishable items as the club prepares to make its annual donations to local food pantries and houses of worship. Cash donations will be welcomed as well.
Regarding the Holiday Cash Raffle, only 100 tickets are available at the cost of a $50 per entry donation with five cash prizes to be won ($1,200 Grand Prize!) – net proceeds will go to the Club’s scholarship account as the executive board prepares to review this year’s class of graduating seniors for consideration of the club’s 2022 graduation class scholarship awards.
To purchase a raffle ticket, please get in touch with a member of the E-board or email therealmanchesterclub@gmail.com.