On Thursday, September 16, The Manchester Club held its first dinner meeting in 19 months.  Todd Crane and his kitchen crew served up the always anticipated “Mort Mayo Baked Haddock Dinner” along with a fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes and green beans to the delight of all in attendance.  During the business part of the meeting, Club President Steve Stasiak led the Pledge of Allegiance and held a moment of silence in honor of the members who have passed away since the last dinner meeting in February of 2020.  The Club also welcomed new members who were in attendance and presented them with their Manchester Club pins.  At the conclusion of business, President Stasiak introduced the evenings guest, Mr. Peppi Bolognese of Accurate Graphics in Lynn, MA.  For the past 30 years, Mr. Bolognese and his team have installed and maintained the Boston Marathon finish line.  He gave a very informative talk about the finish line, the installation process and shared stories of his experiences over the years.  The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, October 21 with the Scott Boys and kitchen crew serving up a dinner of Chicken Kiev.  Club members celebrating their 25th and 50th anniversaries will be recognized.  The guest speaker will be Tyler Kneisel of The Wanderlust Group, an online reservation platform for marinas and camp-grounds.  Members are asked to watch their emails for the invitation around the first week of October.