The Manchester Club’s annual “Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament” is set to be held on Monday, October 3 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club and the deadline to sign up to play is fast approaching on Monday, September 5.
The cost is $175 per player which includes a continental breakfast prior to the 10 a.m. shotgun start, greens & cart fees and a Steak & Lobster Awards dinner back at the Legion at the conclusion of play. The format is a best ball scramble. Also, as is tradition, the Miraks will be providing a hole-in-one car to the first player to score a hole-in-one on the designated par 3 hole. There are also sponsorship opportunities available. To register or for more information, please go to www.themanchesterclub.org.