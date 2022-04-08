The next dinner meeting of The Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, April 21 at the Legion Hall. On the menu is Beef Kabobs prepared by Bill Scott and Stan Koch, and the guest speakers will be old friend of the town, Bill Davidson and Brigadier General (Retd.) Jack Hammond to share their work at the Home Base Program. General Hammond is also the Executive Director of this amazing non-profit organization that is geared toward the well-being of people serving in the military, veterans and their families. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. If you are member of the Manchester Club and did not receive the email dinner invitation, then please email therealmanchesterclub@gmail.com to let us know if you will be attending.
Also, foursome and sponsor sign up forms for this year’s Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament have been uploaded and may be found on the Manchester Club webpage at www.themanchesterclub.org. This year’s golf tournament will be on Monday, May 23 at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club. 10 a.m. shotgun start/$175 per player (includes pre-golf continental breakfast, golf cart rental and greens fees) along with the customary lobster and steak awards dinner back at the Legion after. We expect to have a Hole-in-one car courtesy of the Miraks available as well. The deadline for players and sponsors to sign up is on Monday, April 25.