The Manchester Club is happy to announce the awarding of 8 scholarships to high school graduates for the 2020-2021 school year! Every year, a minimum of 5 recipients are carefully selected with a minimum scholarship award of $500 per recipient.
This year’s scholarship recipients:
Lily Athanas (MERHS)
Madeline Bachry (Central Catholic HS)
Anna Coyne (MERHS)
Joseph Daly (MERHS)
Gavin Glass (MERHS)
Emily Johnson (Essex Tech)
Will Rodier (MERHS)
Dianne Rodier (MERHS)
Frank Wood (MERHS)
Congratulations to the graduates and have a great Freshman year at college this fall!