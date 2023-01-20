90 Years Ago – 1933
The fire department answered a still alarm call Saturday evening at the residence of J. Alex Lodge on Summer Street, a chimney fire having been started by sparks from a wood fire in the open fireplace. The blaze was extinguished without damage.
At the meeting of the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening, permission was granted to Carl and Tarr of Gloucester to maintain a floating fish trap at Savin Rock, Salem Harbor and a similar permission was granted to George H. Dunn of Gloucester for a trap off Dry B Breakers Head, Salem Harbor for five years.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Miss Sjorlund took members of the eighth grade to the movie, “Gone with the Wind”, in Ipswich. This picture gives a good historic background of the Civil War. Parents who furnished cars for the trip were: Mrs. Needham and Mrs. Putnam.
The eight-grade paper drive will be held this Friday and Saturday. President Spero Brown appointed the following committee for the paper drive: Richard Harris, chairman, Ralph Davey, Roy Hall, Zygmunt Wielgorecki, Richard Crane.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Mr. Nickerson and Mr. Thompson appeared before the Board of Selectman to request an increase in the July Fourth appropriation to cover the additional cost of bands. It was agreed to try and obtain the high school band and drop the Gloucester band in order to keep with the $1,000 annual appropriation.
Den 2 and Den 3 went to see the submarine Sea Dog, in Salem. Mr. Mill showed us through the submarine. On Tuesday we read our “Who Am I’s” and had scooter pies and root beer, given to us by Mrs. Cormier. We went to the Town Hall and Mr. Rice showed us around.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Manchester Jr. Sr. High School announced that Karen Donelan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Donelan, Summer Street, has been selected as a first prize winner of the Brotherhood Award in the “Classmates Today Neighbors Tomorrow” program of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States in cooperation with the National Conference of Christians and Jew.
J. Arthur St. Onge announced the opening of his law office at 6 Jersey Lane for the general practice of law. He has practiced law in Boston for the past 28 years.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Board of Selectman commended Firefighter Patrick Scully, for successfully saving the life of a family dog on Smith’s Point. Scully reached the unconscious dog on Putnam Pond with the aid of a small boat he found nearby. The dog was resuscitated using “mouth to snout”.
Hunneman & Company/Coldwell Banker is very pleased to announce that Janice Sullivan has rejoined as a sales associate in its Manchester office. Janice has been active in real estate sales and management for over fourteen years.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Members of the Manchester, Essex and Hamilton Fire Departments, under the direction of Manchester Fire Chief Andy Paskalis, participated in a live training session on Saturday, January 13 at a residence on Norton’s Point. The property became available for this important fire training after the current homeowner approached the local fire deportment and offered the dwelling for fire training.
The Trustees of Reservations invites you to join us for a Winter Wildlife Prowl on Saturday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. Participants will explore the snowy grass rides in search of a nesting great horned owl, discover tracks and signs of our wild winter residents and learn how local plants and animals adapt to life in the cold.