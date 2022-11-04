90 Years Ago – 1932
The Halloween Dance given by the Eastern Star at Horticultural Hall last Saturday night proved a colorful affair. Miss Dorothy Hall was chairman of the committee in charge of the dance. The hall was appropriately decorated with corn stalks, Jack O’Lanterns and witches.
An item of historical interest we note that it was 85 years ago last Tuesday, November 1, that the Gloucester Branch of the Eastern Railroad was opened to travel, the first train consisting of two coaches drawn by a diminutive engine. The opening of this railroad meant a great deal to Manchester and the progress in rail roading since that date is surely marvelous.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Report cards were issued yesterday, and 40 percent of the cards carried slips to the parents representing the number of pupils whose teeth were found to be in need of attention; 10 percent of the pupils are in urgent need of attention, while 30 percent need lesser work.
Members of the Manchester Board of Selectman went on record as definitely opposed to the installation of the proposed new electrically operated gates at the Beach and Sea Street crossings. They represented a majority of the voters when they opposed this new installation vigorously at the hearing held Tuesday at the State House, Boston, before the Public Utilities Commission.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Last Friday evening Horticultural Hall was the scene of the first “Greek Glendi” party to be held in Manchester for many years. The affair, in every way, was a smash success. It was presented by the Pi Epsilon Sigma of Manchester. Five people were in attendance making the affair a full house.
In the past two weeks, the new members of the scout troop have been active. Twice a group of the new scouts have gone with Don Towle to our campsite and cooked out. Last Saturday Robert Palinski, William McDiarmid and William Scott passed their five- mile hike.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The “Jaws of Life” drive has gone over-the-top! The Seaside Fireman’s Club of the Manchester Fire Department wishes to express their sincere thanks to the generous people of Manchester for helping the fund reach its goal.
Diane Wrobel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wrobel of Summer Street, has recently been appointed to the staff of Senator Edward M. Kennedy. This is a special internship program sponsored by Suffolk University, where she is currently enrolled as a Senior.
30 Years Ago – 1992
In a fine display of skill Manchester wrapped up its League season with a win over Rockport last Friday at Hyland Field. Many parents, friends and fans came to cheer the undefeated Lady Hornets to victory. What a performance the girls put on as they dominated the play constantly and seldom allowed Rockport outside of their own 25-yard line.
“Read Think Dream” at the first-ever Library Sleepover at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. To celebrate the theme of Children’s Book Week, the sleepover will be held on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. Children ages 8-12 may attend without a parent; children ages 5-7 may attend if accompanied by a parent.
15 Years Ago – 2007
A meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Manchester-Essex regional High School Library. This meeting is being held to discuss the 40B Comprehensive Permit at 601 Summer Street, Manchester, MA.
MERHS Girls’ Field Hockey begins tournament play at Rockport High School on Friday, November 2 at 2:30 p.m. in a quarter-final game between Arlington High School and Watertown High School. Go Hornets!