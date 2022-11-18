90 Years Ago – 1932
An alarm from box 81 brought out the fire department for a slight blaze at the home of Anthony Silva on Union Street about midnight Sunday. The department quickly had the blaze extinguished with the use of the chemical.
The Secretary of War has directed that a Purple Heart engraved with the name of the recipient be issued to Mr. H. Walter Heintz, 50 Desmond Ave., this town, on account of a wound received in action on October 8, 1918 while serving as Corporal, 11th Balloon Company, Air Service.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Pupils of the Home Economics department at Story High School held a Room Warming in their newly renovated room Friday afternoon, with many parents and friends in attendance. Refreshments prepared by the students were served and tea poured by Misses Doris Lane and Mary Burke.
Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Noonan, Ashland Avenue, were tendered a surprise party Saturday evening, by a group of their old neighbors from Smith’s Point. They were presented with a coffee table for their new home. Refreshments were served by the guests and an enjoyable social hour followed.
60 Years Ago – 1962
This Fall has been noticeably colder than the past several Falls and apparently the weatherman is reverting back to the seasonal weather known to many of us here in New England as youngsters. Further supporting this statement was the light dusting of snow which fell Tuesday evening.
Academic standing is the key ingredient considered by the Directors of Admissions to our Colleges and Universities, the Parent-Teachers Association learned at their November meeting held Wednesday evening at the Manchester High School auditorium.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Last weekend, November 12 and 13, sixteen debaters from Manchester High School attended the 17th annual High School Debate Tournament at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. The national debate topic this year is: “Resolved: That the Federal government should guarantee comprehensive medical care for all children of the United States”. Manchester fared better than it ever has at this tournament, compiling an overall record of 26 wins and 22 losses.
The Manchester P.T.A sponsored an Open House at the Memorial School on November 8th and 9th. The school was open all day on Tuesday, November 8 and welcomed several hundred parents and friends. All the classrooms and special education areas were open to our public.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Junior Girl Scout Troop #433 will hold a linen and blanket drive to benefit Wellspring House and Action Inc. shelters in Gloucester. They will hold the drive at the Manchester Community Center on Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m.-12 noon.
The Manchester Athletic Association is in the process of putting together plans to sponsor a youth basketball program. As of now the plans call for putting together teams comprised of Manchester residents/students in grades three and four as one division, and grades five and six as another division.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Our Hornets were just too good for the visiting Shawsheen 11 completely dominating them on defense, with Todd Crane at the throttle for the injured Whitney Bower, the locals ran up 27 tallies. This was the fifth shutout for the York coached club.
Manchester’s Boy Scout Troop 3 is having their annual Food Drive-Thru to benefit the Cape Ann Food Pantry. Last Year, 1,200 pounds of food were donated in a single weekend by generous residents of Manchester.