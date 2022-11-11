90 Years Ago – 1932

One of the most magnificent displays of nature’s power and beauty that comes but a few times in the span of a life time was presented yesterday along this coast during the height of a four-day north easterly storm.  At Singing Beach, the sight was beautiful beyond description and hundreds braved the storm to witness the surf pounding in with the rollers 15 to 20 feet high.

