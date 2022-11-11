90 Years Ago – 1932
One of the most magnificent displays of nature’s power and beauty that comes but a few times in the span of a life time was presented yesterday along this coast during the height of a four-day north easterly storm. At Singing Beach, the sight was beautiful beyond description and hundreds braved the storm to witness the surf pounding in with the rollers 15 to 20 feet high.
The foundations for several new bungalows are going in on Pleasant Street, a section that is rapidly being developed with very attractive types of homes.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Manchester was carpeted for the first time this season with a blanket of white on Wednesday afternoon when the Northeaster that was blowing up considerably, changed from rain to snow.
A horse caused a little excitement Monday afternoon when he grazed too near the 16th green at Essex County Club. Realizing the damage, he could cause if he pranced on the green, the club officials called in the local police department for assistance. Officer Connors responded and aided in the capture of the animal. The horse has been returned to its owner, Mr. Andrew Burke of Forest Street.
60 Years Ago – 1962
The building that will house the new Gravel-Pond pumping station voted at the March Town Meeting is practically complete. It was built by the Fletcher Construction Company of Salem, the whole project being engineered by the firm of Whitman & Howard.
Quartermaster First Class John J. Delaney of 10 Ancient County Way, Manchester, was among 20 members of Coast Guard Organized Reserve Training Unit 01-82605 (ORTU), Salem, who sat for the Coast Guard’s service-wide examinations recently. Those passing the three-hour examination will be eligible for promotion.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Air New England announces the appointment of Ann Wood to the position of Assistant to the President for Public Affairs. Ms. Wood, previously a staff Vice President with Pan America World Airways, joined Air New England in mid-October and will be responsible for development of civic and public affairs initiative planned by the company.
Two Manchester young men, Michael S. Parisi, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Parisi of Summer St., and John Conlon, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Conlon, Jr. of Flately Ave., are numbered among the group to have biographies published in the 11th Annual Edition of Who’s Who Among American High School Students, 1976-77. Both are students at St. John’s Prep, Danvers.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Manchester Community Center Board of Directors hosted a cocktail party Friday evening to thank all who donated time and money for the Capital Campaign.
Kate McGovern, age 11, of Manchester, received Honorable Mention in the August 1992 Cricket League International Art competition. For this contest, entrants were asked to draw an underwater kingdom. Kate’s name appears in the November 1992 issue of the award-winning children’s magazine.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Last weekend local surfers converged on Singing Beach to take advantage of the unusually strong surf created by the remnants of Hurricane Noel. Cape Ann got more wind than rain as the storm made its way up the east coast and then out to sea.
Pastor David Forsythe and his family were honored at a surprise event at the American Legion in Manchester on Sunday, October 14th celebrating his 20-year anniversary as the pastor of The First Baptist Church on School Street.