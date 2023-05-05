90 Years Ago- 1933
The town common is looking spic and span from its spring cleaning and neatly trimmed grass edges being under complete charge this season of George Jones, janitor of town hall.
Report cards were distributed Wednesday for the fourth marking period. All pupils are urged to make a good showing for the last lap of the year.
75 Years Ago – 1948
A stubborn woods fire off Forest Street, Sunday afternoon, caused great alarm as it raced over 50 acres of woods, underbrush, and slash, necessitating a second alarm and call for State help before the valiant efforts of the combined fire crews could bring it under control.
A group of Manchester teenagers caused some alarm at the local Police station, Friday evening. When a dummy that they had dressed and placed on the side of the road was reported to the station as a person. Local officers were quick to respond to the call and arrived at the scene, Pleasant Street, and found a manikin attired in a raincoat, hat and shoes. The dummy was returned to the station and the proper parties cautioned about other such pranks.
60 Years Ago- 1963
Lieutenant John L. LaFlamme of Pleasant Street was piloting the Coast Guard Helicopter which crashed two miles at sea off Duxbury Thursday morning at 1 a.m. while on a search mission. Lt. LaFlamme, Lt. Michael Brock of Marblehead and crewman Clarence August of New Orleans, the other passengers in the copter, were rescued two hours after the crash by another helicopter from the Salem base and rushed to the Salem hospital. All men are reported in good condition.
The Harbor Committee advised the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening that its first job will be to recommend the dredging needs in the inner, outer and mouth of Manchester Harbor. The board agreed that it should file for such dredging considered necessary as soon as possible.
45 Years Ago -1978
Richard Ananian, a counselor at Manchester Jr. Sr. High School, attended the 16th Annual Conference of the Massachusetts School Counselors Association in Hyannis. More than 600 school counselors from throughout Massachusetts participated in profession workshops during the three-day event.
The paper drive last Saturday must be considered a qualified success for an unusual reason. Troop 3 must apologize to those whose papers were not picked up. We just had no place in which to put them. By early afternoon both trailers were filled right to the doors.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Christos “Chris” Nahatis has been named as Manchester’s Small Businessperson of the year by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce for 1993. A reception will be held in his honor on Wednesday, May 12 at J.P.’s Harbourside.
Governor William Weld has declared May 9-15 as “Salvation Army Week,” and he urged all citizens “to join me in honoring the compassionate service the Army renders to the homeless, helpless and hopeless.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Chief Glenn McKiel reports that the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department vehicles will get a new look. Citizens will notice the cars have returned to a traditional black and white configuration. This paint scheme is returning in popularity and is used by many Police Departments in the State and Cape Ann area.
Student filmmakers on the North Shore will be honored at the first annual Five-Minute Student Film Fest at Cinema Salem on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Among them will be Charlotte Cheshire, whose film, “Bigger Than Me” is one of the finalists.