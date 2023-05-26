90 Years Ago – 1933
At the meeting of the Board of Selectman held Tuesday evening, milk licenses were granted to the Deerfoot Farms Co., and the Hampden Creamery.
Peter A. Sheahan expects to get busy on the spraying of town trees along the roadsides next week and will do it in the early morning hours in order to interfere with traffic as little as possible.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Last week figures were given showing the poor lighting now existing in the Manchester Public School classrooms. In the Price school 38 children are exposed to possible eye strain, 51 pupils in the Priest School and 51 students in Story High. The problem of securing good lighting in modern classrooms has been the subject of much study by architects all over the country.
Bids for the construction of concrete piers and work incidental thereto under the building at New Rosedale Cemetery were opened Tuesday evening by the Board of Cemetery Commissioners, two bids having been received. They were: John Halloran, $497.00 and William D. Flately, $690.00. The contract was awarded to Mr. Halloran.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Manchester Police officers issued 100 tickets for parking violations during the first week of the crackdown ordered by the Board of Selectman as a measure to try to improve the parking situation in Manchester, particularly in the downtown section.
Charles A. Filias has been promoted to President and District sales manager of Do All Boston Company. Charles, who is a lifelong resident of Manchester, makes his home at 62 Pine St., with his wife Ann, and two children, Kathy and Arthur. He has been with Do All of Boston for seven years, being promoted in 1960 to Executive Tool Counselor and now to the top position in the company.
45 Years Ago – 1978
New Postal Rates will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 1978. First class letter mails destine in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be 15 cents for the first ounce and 13 cents for each additional ounce. Postcards will require 10 cents each.
Police investigated a break into the Shepard Brown house at 69 Bridge St., Saturday night. Jewelry and silver of undetermined value were taken sometime during the day. The incident is still under investigation.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Adella Brady of Manchester has been elected to the VNA North Shore Board of Directors according to Susan Comparone, president of the VNA. Brady, along with the five other newly elected board members, brings a wealth of expertise to the agency, and represents the diversity of the communities the agency services.
Kate McLane was chosen this week to be a member of the United States Field Hockey Association’s 18 and under National Futures Tournament Team. Kate will be playing with other selected athletes from throughout the United States.
15 Years Ago – 2008
After a hiatus of over 15 years, Troop 3 has reinstituted membership in the Order of the Arrow. The OA is Boy Scouting’s honor society. The organization is comprised of senior scouts who have dedicated themselves to service within their troop and have developed strong outdoor skills.
A sincere thanks goes out to all of the individuals who turned out to make The Manchester Community Center’s Fifth Annual Community Cleanup a huge success. Nearly 150 volunteers of all ages joined the effort to pick up garbage all over town. Dozens of bag of trash were collected from Singing Beach, Masconomo Park, Black and White Beaches, the schools, Sweeney Park, Coach Ed Field, Tuck’s Point and the streets heading into town. It was a tremendous display of community spirit.