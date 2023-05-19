90 Years Ago – 1933
The members of the North Shore Horticultural Society turned aside for the moment from their usual discussions on methods of production of plants and flowers at their meeting on Friday evening last, to hear what is being done in the world of science in the art of preserving food for human consumption in the latest methods of quick freezing as developed by the most modern or Birdseye method.
Frank Bullock is having a small building erected on the front of his lot on Norwood Avenue and will occupy it as a neighborhood grocery.
75 Years Ago- 1948
A new business enterprise has been launched in Manchester. The Manchester Mist Spray Co., headed by Norman Perley, treasurer. The new company will completely eliminate mosquitoes, flies and other insects from your property.
Bruce Lesesne, one of Manchester’s most popular and largest lobster fishermen, was featured in the June issue of Ebony, a magazine published “of, by and for Negroes.”
60 Years Ago – 1963
Manchester firefighters on Saturday made a quick stop of a fire that started in the boiler room at Al’s Café on Central Street and thereby prevented what could have been a real serious fire.
Miss Wilmot’s first grade class is having pet’s week. On Tuesday Deborah Gannett brought to school a little white kitten called Snow White, and everyone enjoyed playing with it. Tom Ring brought Polly Wogs and Brian Mulcahey brought frogs.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The Frostbiters fought a strong easterly of 15-20 knots which gave two more sailors an opportunity to swim. John Winder by now an old hand, and Luke Brown of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, each tested the cold water of the outer harbor.
The JV girls softball team with Coach Diane Coons, now has a record of 6 wins and 2 losses. With top players Dee Mitchell, Lisa Stanley, Linda Marshall and Maura Smith, it’s not surprising the team has had winning scores of 16-7, 13-7 and 12-3.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The MHS boys tennis team continued its winning streak this week by knocking off previously undefeated Masconomet and North Andover, sandwiched around somewhat easy wins over Pentucket and Hamilton. As a result of their success, the boys now sit atop the Cape Ann League with a 9-1 record.
The sun was shining, the throngs were smiling, and the children laughing this past Saturday at Memorial School at the scene of one of the most successful Spring Fair’s ever sponsored by the Manchester P.T.O.
15 Years Ago – 2008
As the debate season draws to a close, Manchester-Essex debaters have continued to collect top honors on the state and national circuits. Senior Emily Osborne recently brought home the Massachusetts Forensic League State Championship in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, defeating Sacred Heart’s top debater in the final round of the MFL State Tournament.
The Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust recently accepted a new conservation restriction in West Manchester with a very generous gift of George P. Smith of Manchester. The restriction permanently prohibits alteration of the land and applies to two adjoining parcels of land off Crooked Lane. Mr. Smith will lead a hike on this property on Saturday, May 17 beginning at 10 a.m.