90 Years Ago – 1933

The members of the North Shore Horticultural Society turned aside for the moment from their usual discussions on methods of production of plants and flowers at their meeting on Friday evening last, to hear what is being done in the world of science in the art of preserving food for human consumption in the latest methods of quick freezing as developed by the most modern or Birdseye method.

