90 Years Ago – 1933
Conomo Tribe of Red Men held an open meeting Wednesday and invited in a number of pale faces to enjoy the evening with them and listen to one of Post Great Sachem Fred M. Tevrell’s intensely interesting and instructive talks.
Chester L. Crafts won the bid of $1612.00 to do the repairs on Tuck’s Point pier. The work will consist of replacing many of the main stringers of the pier leading to the shelter at the end of the pier, new cross section and an entire new floor. The pier has been in service about 30 years and being exposed to the weather was in a badly decayed condition.
75 Years Ago – 1948
April 4 has been set as the first day for the 1948 edition of the Legion baseball nine to show their wares. They will meet at the Essex County Club practice grounds at 2 p.m., weather permitting.
One of the finest evenings presented the youth of Manchester was that of Thursday evening of last week when a group of interested citizens, headed by James Anderson, North Street, sponsored a Sport’s Night. The success of the evening was easily ascertained by the enthusiasm of the near 200 youngsters who attended.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Several acts of vandalism and instances of misbehavior on the part of some of our young people have been reported to the police department in recent days. Use of air rifles by minors under the age of 18 continues to be a source of trouble and complaint.
The annual “Halibut Supper” prepared by chef “Mort” Mayo, was enjoyed by some 100 members of the Manchester Club, and their guests on Thursday evening, March 21 at Legion Hall.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Hundreds of North Shore residents, including dignitaries crowded Sacred Heart Church on Saturday morning to pay a final tribute to Judge Edward Morley. There were people from all walks of life, just as Judge Morley would have wanted, because his friends were many and from every walk of life.
The Board of Health suggests that Townspeople deriving their drinking water from private wells should have the well tested every six months and that this is now an excellent time to perform these tests.
30 Years Ago – 1993
For the past 2 weeks Brownie Troop 857 has been exploring Manchester’s Women in Business. The troop visited a variety of women-owned and/or managed businesses in town. We learned many things about the businesses themselves and the women who run them. Thanks to Grace Hall of Fleet Bank, Mary O’Beirne of Go Fish, Linda French of French Bridals and Pat Cardinale of Photo Shop.
On Monday, March 15, 1993 the 350th Anniversary Committee met at Town Hall. It was a very brief meeting whereas the intended agenda was the slide presentation of Fred Rice. Fred had selected highlights of slides of his collection of past anniversaries and celebrations in the Town of Manchester. This gave the members present a sense of history and to give a brainstorm of ideas for the 350th.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The Manchester Board of Health is in the process of reviewing their Board of Health Policies, Procedures and Local Addenda to Title 5. A hearing was held on Thursday, March 13, 2008 to review the document.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Evening of Business Exchange at Ryan & Wood Distilleries on Thursday, April 10 from 5-7 p.m. Ryan & Wood Inc., Distilleries, is Gloucester’s small batch, micro-distiller of premium, handcrafted spirits.