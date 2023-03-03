Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow showers in the evening turning windy with heavy snow late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.