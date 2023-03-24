90 Years Ago – 1935
The mystery of two recent breaks at the summer home of Harrison G. Reynolds on Forest Street was suddenly and unexpectedly solved Tuesday afternoon when the confessed guilty party was found in hiding on the premises.
Three of Manchester’s young men who are interested in horticulture took their departure Monday for New York to attend the National Flower Show being given at the Grand Central Palace this week.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Although Story High School placed three students in the finals of the Boston Herald-Traveler Spelling Bee contest they did not get a winner this year. However, much credit is due these three students as it is quite an accomplishment to reach the finals when one considers that there are about 30,000 students eligible.
The Registrar of Motor Vehicles, Rudolph F. King, announces the first periodic inspection of 1948 which takes place during the month of April. Every motor vehicle registered in Massachusetts prior to May 1, and which is operated on our highways at any time during the month of April, must pass inspection and display the new black 1948 sticker on the first day of May.
60 Years Ago – 1963
The Massachusetts sponsored Adult Education Classes in sewing, ceramics and rug making held their exhibition in the Cafetorium, Manchester High School, Thursday, March 14, 1963, from 7-9 p.m. which was attended by nearly 300 people.
Parents are urgently requested to keep their dogs at home during school hours in order to avoid serious accidents or injuries here at school. On Monday it was reported that 11 dogs were on the school playground. Parents cooperation in this matter will be greatly appreciated.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Employment Security has published an estimate of the labor force, for the month of December 1977. Manchester is listed as having a labor force of 2,215, of which 2,114 are employed, with unemployed listed at 101, giving Manchester an unemployment percentage rate of 4.6, well below the national average.
For more than an hour, Chairman John P. Gilmore and Selectman Louis J. Barrier discussed amendments to the Animal Control Act, which will be presented to voters at the Annual Town Meeting. Also taking part in the discussion were Gerald Donnellan of the Board of Health, Ralph Kershaw of the Animal Control Board and Stephen McLane, a proponent of strengthening the present Animal Control Act.
30 Years Ago- 1993
The Manchester Council on Aging is performing more duties now than it did when it was formed. Rocco DeNigris, Chairperson of the local council takes many calls from seniors and families of elders seeking homecare, rides to the doctor, shopping trips and meals for the shut-ins.
John Geary followed closely by Buckey “Golden Boy” Burgess going into the last two holes of the annual Bumblebrook Beaver Classic golf tournament, stayed calm, cool, and collected during the last three holes and emerged the 1993 Champion. This annual social event of the spring is held at the beautiful Woodland Pines in Bartlett, N.H.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The Kitchen Witch Eatery celebrates its 20 years in business this month. Owner Stephanie Mahoney invites her loyal customers to enter in the Kitchen Witch trivia raffles, free coffee and food giveaways.
The Board of Selectman will host a special ceremony to recognize Don Towle as the 2007 Outstanding Municipal Employee of the Year and Adele Ervin as the 2007 Outstanding Municipal Volunteer of the Year. The award ceremony will be held at the Manchester Historical Society on Monday, April 14.