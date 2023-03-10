90 Years Ago – 1933
Quite a breeze of excitement was occasioned Tuesday afternoon about 3 o’clock when a coast guard boat came in to Town wharf and immediately there was a rush for the wharf the crowd evidently expecting that a big liquor raid had been made or something along that line had taken place but the boat had come on quite a different errand, bringing in a man who had suffered an accidental gunshot wound and was seeking medical attention.
Wonasqem lodge, Red Men of Rockport will come to Manchester next Wednesday evening to meet Conomo tribe in the finals of the winter series of baseball games. Conomo tribe is making plans for their 40th anniversary to be held in May.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Many favorable comments have been heard about town as a result of the chimes being played from the tower of the Baptist Church over a sound amplifying system. The system has only been rented for a two-week period while the special services are being held in the church.
Pfc. George A. Brown, USMC, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Brown, Beach Street, is part of the regular complement of the Eight Marine Battalion aboard the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea, currently participating in Fleet maneuvers in the Caribbean area.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Manchester Girl Scouts will observe Girl Scout Week, March 10 through 16. On Sunday the girls will attend the churches of their choice, in uniform. On Tuesday, March 12, both the Brownies and Girl Scouts will hold a birthday party at the Memorial School auditorium.
Approximately 20 people including members of the press and several members of the school administration, attended the panel discussion on House Bill 1781 held at the Memorial School. The Bill which is an act improving the distribution of state financial support for public and vocational schools, has drawn the interest and support of many educators but evidently is not of too much interest to the townspeople.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The boys and girls in the 5th and 6th grade physical education classes have been running the obstacle course and have been preparing for the Presidential fitness test which begins next week.
The Board of Selectman took under advisement an application for a building permit from students for a collector on the roof at the Junior-Senior High School to provide solar heat for hot water for the shop area.
30 Years Ago – 1993
For the sixth consecutive year, Manchester DECA had the most series event winners in the State of Massachusetts. Twelve students placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their individual categories are now eligible for the National Conference in Orlando, FL.
Awesome, Fantastic! Amesbury Sports Park was the best place on Monday night for 91 Manchester Jr. High students and teachers. This writer had never sat on a snow tube before but discovered there is nothing like the feeling of clutching the handles, taking a running start, landing on your stomach, and looking up to see and feel the cold, glistening snow below.
15 Years Ago – 2008
During a regularly scheduled inspection of the Manchester Lincoln Street well, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) identified several issues regarding protection of the well. The DEP issued an administrative order requiring actions related to parking vehicles, erosion control and storm water control in zone 1, an area in a 400-foot radius from the well. Many of these actions involve adjustments to construction activities for the Manchester-Essex Middle High School.
The Manchester-Essex Girls Basketball team continued its run for the state championship last week with two huge wins in the regional semi-finals and finals.