90 Years Ago – 1933
All indicators now point to a very busy season among local yachtsmen in Manchester, as evidenced by the great activity at Calderwood’s Boat yards, a gang of men being busy outfitting and refurnishing the scores of crafts of all kinds.
Two of Manchester’s young men, Harold Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Baker of Pleasant St., and Frank Lysiak of Bennett Street have been honored this week in being granted a license by the Federal Radio Commission, to operate an amateur radio station, sending and receiving messages.
75 Years Ago – 1948
The first television set in Manchester is that of the Seaside Café, Beach Street. The progressive proprietors of the Seaside, Peter, and John Demarkis took an early interest in this new development and placed their order.
Manchester suffered the loss of another valuable citizen on Friday last when Postmaster Harry Tyler Swett died at his home, Pine Street, after an illness of a year and a half. He was 66 years old.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Home runs by Captain Joe Lazisky, Wayne Lynch and Tim Logue sparked an 11 hit Hornet barrage which defeated Sacred Heart of Weymouth and moved the Hornets into the semi-finals of the State Class C Championship.
John Barnes was elected by his teachers as the Boys’ State representative for Manchester High School but will be unable to attend and thus his alternate, Michael Fellow, will take his place.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Buddy Backry and Geoff Sones combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Manchester Mariners blanked Rockport 1-0 in an Inter-Town League game played last Sunday in Rockport.
The Department of Public Works announces that, due to the extreme lack of useable area of Singing Beach, the recreational area of the westerly end of the beach has been abolished until further notice.
30 Years Ago – 1993
“Exhilarating” is the way Manchester High Schools girls’ tennis coach; Mrs. Rose Bottger described her teams Division 2 State Championship. The girls beat Bromfield Academy by a 5-0 shutout score in Worcester at Clark University.
On July 23 the Community Center will host a concert by Livingston Taylor in Masconomo Park. Livingston Taylor is a popular folk singer. His last hit in the United States was “Life is Good”.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Thank you to all who participated in the “Hit the Street for Little Feet”. We had nearly 100 walkers/runners in the non-competitive one-miler and another 10 who endured the officially timed 5k around town. The event netted $9,000 for the Manchester Memorial School’s cultural enrichment programs.
After serving 6 years on the Manchester Board of Selectman, resident Jack Shea made the decision not to seek re-election for a third term. At his last formal meeting as a selectman, his fellow board members praised him for his conscientious volunteerism in service to the residents of Manchester.