90 Years Ago – 1933
Fire Chief Manuel S. Miguel who answered to several charges at a hearing given by the Board of Selectman last week has come through the ordeal unscathed, the board at its meeting last Tuesday evening having voted to exonerate him from the charges preferred against him.
Two young men and two young ladies had a narrow escape with their lives at an early hour Tuesday morning when their car struck an electric light pole on Summer Street overturning the car and burying the quartet in the wreckage.
75 Years Ago – 1948
The Essex County Club has extended an invitation to all the citizens of Manchester to join with them on Sunday evening, July 4, to enjoy the huge Fireworks display that they will exhibit at 9:30 p.m. There will be parking facilities available near the School Street entrance.
Mrs. Ira N. Morris has generously arranged to have her beautiful estate “Eaglehead”, opened for visitors on Monday, June 28, from 2-5 p.m. At this time of year, the Rhododendrons on the Morris estate are most attractive and they themselves make a trip to “Eaglehead”, worthwhile.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Kenny of Summer Street were the first couple to be received in private audience by Pope Paul VI. Mr. Kenny, a reporter for the Boston Globe, was in Rome covering the election of the new Pope for his newspaper.
Clifton L. Burke of School Street was elected chairman of the Manchester Housing Authority at an organizational meeting of that committee held on Wednesday evening at Town Hall.
45 Years Ago – 1978
At the June meeting of the Trustees of the Cape Ann Savings Bank, held last Wednesday, June 21, at the main office in Gloucester, Jeremiah J. Noonan, Jr. of Ancient County Way was elected to the Board of Trustees.
Lottery revenues to the 351 cities and towns of Massachusetts increased by 25 percent in the first six months of 1978, State Treasurer Robert Q. Crane announced this week. Manchester’s share, for the first six months of 1978 amounted to $9,499.39.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Edward Scott, Jr., a life member of the Manchester Lions Club, and a Past District Governor was named the recipient recently of the Dr. Charles Schepens Lion of the Year award for the part he played in establishing the Massachusetts Eye Research Fund, Inc.
As donations and pledges come in for the DISK campaign plans are being finalized to continue the drive through the summer months helping to ensure that the new Memorial School computer lab will be installed early in the new school year.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The “Old Homestead” trail in the Manchester-Essex Woods will be formally opened on Saturday, June 28, with a guided walk for public enjoyment. The trail links Rocky Hill Road and Bear’s Den in the northerly part of the woods.
Three teachers are retiring this year from Manchester Memorial School. With more that 95 years of combined teaching experience, Computer teacher Paul Clark, Kindergarten teacher Betsy Nalley and Physical Education teacher Mary Grazen-Browne have undeniably touched the lives and positively influenced their share of Manchester’s children.