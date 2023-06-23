90 Years Ago – 1933

The fire department was called for a lively blaze at the Kranfus cottage, formerly the S.P. Blake estate on Jersey Lane, at 8:34 p.m. Friday.  The fire originated from sparks from an open wood fire on the hearth which ignited furniture in the rooms on the third floor.  Owing to a very prompt response by the fire department the flames were caught before any real progress had been made and a bad fire averted.

