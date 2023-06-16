90 Years Ago – 1933
Thursday, June 22nd has been set as the date for a special Town meeting called for the purpose of considering the report of the Beach Committee on the construction of a new bath house and take action thereon. This is one of the most important matters the town has been called to act upon, for some years, one that the committee has given a great deal of time and consideration.
William Goodall was notified on Saturday of his being chosen one of the seven winners in the Tufts Prize Scholarship Contest, in which over 300 students of high schools in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania participated. This scholarship, awarded by the Trustees of Tufts College, is for full tuition, $300 a year, for four years.
75 Years Ago – 1948
The Brook Street Playground will be officially opened for the season on Monday morning. Miss Dorothy Sjorlund and Mr. Joseph Hyland again being the instructors in charge.
To open its summer series of social evenings in the New American Legion Hall, formerly Horticultural Hall, Amaral-Bailey Post, No. 113, will have a cabaret dance on Saturday evening, June 19, for members and their guests. It will be held in the lower hall, with music, dancing, and refreshments.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Thirty-six Manchester young ladies and young men received their diplomas from Manchester High School on Friday evening of last week the occasion being marked by traditional, appropriate ceremonies.
Another banner year of baseball came to a close at Newton on Thursday of last week when the hornets were ousted from the State Class C title fight by Westwood in an 8-1 contest.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners recently announced that Paul B. Cullinane of 31 Lincoln Street, passed the February 22nd and 23rd bar examination.
Police received reports of two mailboxes being blown up with firecrackers Friday night. The reports came from Sally Loring, 85 Bridge Street, and Sally Carson of Rockwood Heights Road.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Manchester High School boys’ tennis team are the Cape Ann League Champions. Coached by the very lovely and knowledgeable Jeanne Snow, the team produced an 11-1 overall record this season.
The Trustees of the Library wish to set the citizens’ minds at ease about the cost of the current construction of the Access Walk. The funds for this walk were obtained through grants and private donations.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The rehabilitation of the Masconomo Park bandstand is set to begin this week, now that a bid for construction has been secured. Generous contributions of more than $38,000 from members of the community, and $80,000 in grants received through the Community Preservation Act have allowed the town to begin reconstruction work on the bandstand.
The Patton Bowl Regatta, one of the premier sailing events on the North Shore, will take place on Saturday, June 21 in the waters off Manchester. Hosted by the Manchester Yacht Club, the event attracts both serious racing sailors and casual cruiser/racers.