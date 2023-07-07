90 Years Ago – 1933
The high seas of Wednesday broke the mooring of the new raft that was placed off Singing Beach earlier in the summer and drove it ashore on the beach in damaged condition.
Our fellow townsman Sydney A. Parsons for more than 36 years connected with the State Department of Public Works as engineer is being retired on account of passing the age limit and on the eve of his retirement was given a testimonial dinner by his associates of the State House.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Although their car skidded 138 feet, turned completely around and tipped over on its left side, Saturday afternoon on Bridge Street, Harold Lawrence, driver, and Ani Peura, rider of Peabody, escaped without injury. Both were taken into custody by Police Officer John Connors, charging Lawrence with operating under the influence of liquor and driving to endanger and Peura with drunkenness.
Cpl. George Brown, U.S.M.C. is at home enjoying a 15-day leave from his duties as a member of the Marine detachment aboard the U.S.S. Philippine Sea.
60 Years Ago – 1963
The greenskeeper at the Essex County Club reported to police on Sunday that vandals had damaged the golf course. Police reported damage included cuts on five different greens, tee markers thrown over the grounds and lawn mowers pushed over a banking.
Donny Gibbon pitched the Manchester Acorns to an 18-9 victory over the Manchester Padres to take both the first and second half championship of the minor league. Despite the absence of two regulars Mark Weld, catcher, bedded down with chicken pox and Michael Hurley, sidelined with a broken arm, Donny Gibbon kept his team ahead all the way.
45 Years Ago – 1978
A fire of undetermined origin was quickly extinguished by local firefighters Wednesday evening of last week in the home of Mr.& Mrs. Nicholas Parisi at 140 Summer St. The rapid response by the fire department prevented further damage to the house.
Tim Castle of Harrington Way was driving a Glass Taxi on Central Street when a 13-year-old youth lost control of his bicycle and collided with him in front of Al’s Café. Mark Clarke of Gloucester was shaken up by the collision and taken home by police.
30 Years Ago – 1993
This year’s Manchester Bazaar sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, promises to be a day full of fun, food, and lively entertainment. Retail bargains, non-profit organizations, and an array of street entertainment will all come together on Saturday, July 31, in downtown Manchester.
The Manchester High School Debate Team elected its officers for the 1993-94 academic year. The following officers have the distinction of serving during the 23rd year of Manchester Debate: James Hemmings, President; Ana O’Beirne, Vice President; Keryn Kwedor, Treasurer; Sprague Grayden, NFL Secretary.
15 Years Ago- 2008
School has been out for little more than a week, but Manchester Summerstage has been hard at work already preparing for their July production of Seussical the Musical based on the books of Dr. Seuss that debut on Broadway in 2000.
The Manchester Golden Age Club will meet at Tuck’s Point on Wednesday, July 16 at noon for their Annual Summer Hummer. You may choose either lobster, steak, or chicken breast.