90 Years Ago – 1933
There was an unfortunate auto accident of a serious nature Saturday morning, Mrs. Ada Marshall being struck by an automobile while crossing the street in front of her home on Central Street and quite severely injured.
An emergency call was received from Gloucester for oxygen tanks Friday morning for the relief of Mrs. “Cy” Perkins, wife of the famous baseball player who was critically ill. Chief Miguel of the fire department had two tanks on the way to Gloucester in a very few minutes in a car driven by Wilbur Stanley, driver for the department.
75 Years Ago – 1948
An early morning blaze Thursday destroyed the West Beach bathhouse in Beverly Farms. A report from a passing motorist states that at 5:40 a.m. he passed the scene and saw no indications of fire. At 6 a.m. on his return, the bathhouse was a raging inferno. Two alarms were sounded by the Beverly department, but the bathhouse was too far gone to save.
Singing Beach and Tuck’s Point have been most popular spots of late as throng’s have sought relief from the first real heatwave of the season. They received temporary relief from the heat at these famed bathing resorts and then on Tuesday the heavens let loose, and a deluge of rain brought a longer relief.
60 Years Ago – 1963
The ice machine located on the Beach Street property of Augustus Means, will be moved back 45 feet and the area beautified, the Board of Selectman were told at their meeting Tuesday evening. Means and Atty. C. Henry Glovsky met with the board to submit a plan proposed for the site, together with a permit to build as requested by the Board of Selectman last week. Both were unanimously approved.
Manchester Boy and Explorer Scouts joined hundreds of other searchers early Wednesday evening in Beverly looking for a Roxbury boy who had wandered from his family and friends. A large search party was organized quickly and fortunately a Beverly man found the youngster after a couple hours combing the Cherry Hill Farm area of North Beverly.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Tony Bullock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Bullock of Hidden Ledge Rd., shot an 82 at Bass Rocks Golf Club on Monday and qualified in the Pre-Junior Division for the Massachusetts Junior Championship to be held at Framingham Country Club August 14.
There was a break into the Schylling house on Proctor Street sometime Friday. Missing from the garage were three sets of golf clubs, a tape deck, two car speakers, and a case of liquor.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Donations continue to come in for the DISK campaign to renovate and re-equip the computer laboratory at the Memorial School. Cash receipts this week, along with pledges bring the results to over $50,000, two-thirds of the $70,000 goal.
The Manchester Water Department has pumped over 1 million gallons each day since June 22 and over 1.4 million gallons per day since July 5. Peak pumping exceeded 2.0 million gallons on Sunday. We must caution everyone that continued dry weather or a serious malfunction to one of the Gravelly Pond pumps could cause a water emergency.
15 Years Ago – 2008
This Thursday ushered in a new era in child passenger safety in Massachusetts as a new booster seat law takes effect. This requires booster seats for children up to their eighth birthday, or until they reach 4 feet 9 inches in height, whichever comes first.
Stephen Driscoll, a member of the class of 2008 at Manchester Essex Regional High School has received the Guido Masiero Scholarship from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Stephen will attend the University of Maine-Orono.