90 Years Ago – 1933
All of the students who came home from their several colleges for the Christmas holidays have returned to their studies refreshed and happy in the respite and family reunions.
New Years though made much of as a festival in the cities, passed very quietly in Manchester and whatever observance was made on New Year’s eve was wholly of a private nature within the family circle there being nothing of a public nature.
75 Years Ago – 1948
It has been estimated that the two recent snowstorms have cost the town from $1500 to $2000 for the removal of snow. The last storm which struck here Friday, following closely the storm earlier in the week, left from 4-6 inches of snow. We in this area were very fortunate that an east wind, coming in off the ocean, changed much of the precipitation to rain.
A call from box 24 at 8:30 p.m. Christmas night, took the Fire department to the home of John Pressey, Union Street, where they put out a chimney fire. They used 70 gallons of booster and 100 feet of ¾ inch hose. Recall came at 8:57.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Manchester High School will be formally dedicated with appropriate ceremonies on Wednesday evening, January 16, 1963 at 8 p.m. in the Cafetorium. Following the program, the entire school will be open to inspections for all ADULT residents of Manchester (no children will be admitted). All teachers will be in their classrooms.
William Hurley was elected branch secretary and treasurer of the Manchester Branch of the Massachusetts Police Association, at a meeting held last weekend at the police station.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The first snowstorm of the winter season with any appreciative accumulation began falling late Sunday evening and ended early Monday morning. It was reported that Manchester received 3-5 inches of the white stuff. Town crews did their usual excellent job of cleaning up the streets and all were well sanded. No major accidents were reported due to the storm.
Leo Walsh, custodian of Memorial School, reported a break at the school between 4-7 p.m. Sunday. An unsuccessful attempt had been made to jimmy a supply closet door. Two microphones and two coil cords worth about $40 were stolen from the lunchroom.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Board of Assessors has established a tax rate for Fiscal Year 1993 which began on July 1, 1992 and ends on June 30, 1993. The tax rate established is $10.31 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation. The rate had been approved by the Director of Accounts, within the State Department of Revenue as required by law.
The Lady Hornets played host to our Lady of Nazareth on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Hornets came out strong led by the play of Kate McLane who recorded a triple-double with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 20 points in the Hornets 56-39 win.
15 Years Ago – 2008
There will be a Public Hearing of the Zoning Board of Appeals concerning the proposed 40B project at 601 Summer Street held on Wednesday, January 9, 2008 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting will discuss the request for a Comprehensive Permit pursuant to G.L.C 40B.
The lost and found box at the library is overflowing with hats, mittens, dolls and other artifacts. If you cannot remember where you lost something, please check the Library’s box in the foyer. We will dispose of the contents after January 18, 2008.