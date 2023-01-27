90 Years Ago – 1993

Coach Pulsifer’s basketball shooters, who are now in fine stride, will stack up against the Swampscott High team at Horticultural Hall, Friday evening.  Capt. Lees and his team are counting on annexing their fifth victory of the season.

