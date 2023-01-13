90 Years Ago – 1933
The fire department was called to fight a lively blaze that started Friday morning about nine o’clock on the roof of a storage building formerly a stable on the Cheever estate next to the Baptist Church. Owing to its close proximity to other buildings, the fire was quite threatening for a while, but it was discovered in good time and by quick work was not serious.
Sunday was a beautiful day, with a clear road, bright sun and a cool bracing air, just the day for a spin along the roads but for some reason or reasons there was a very noticeable falling off in the amount of traffic, the streets at times presenting an almost deserted appearance, which would seem to indicate that many have placed their cars in cold storage.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Scores of the Men Bowlers were somewhat lower this week due to the lay-off during the holiday vacations. As evidenced, not one of the men reached the coveted 300 class. Stan Koch of the Polish A.C. turned in the best score for the week, he recorded a 298 triple, Eddie Burgess of the Bees came through with the high single a 112 score.
Judge Edward Morley, Norwood Avenue, justice of the District Court of Gloucester, administered the oath of office to Joseph Harrington, new Mayor of Salem, Monday evening, at impressive ceremonies before a capacity audience at Ames Memorial Hall, Salem.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Outstanding Scholars in Manchester High School will receive a special recognition in the form of blazers, with appropriate breast pocket insignia, a special pin, and a United States Savings Bond and a Gold Honor pass, the School Committee decided at their meeting Tuesday evening.
A beagle dog, which somehow made its way into the drainpipes on Summer Street, was rescued by Fireman Joseph O’Malley Saturday afternoon. Fireman O’Malley had to climb down into a catch basin at Dewart’s corner in order to find the dog and bring him to safety.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The Manchester Youth Center is about to open its doors! We find that there is a growing need for a diversity of activities for all ages in Manchester. Adults and kids working together can make the Youth Center a home away from home.
The Manchester Hornet’s put on a good show for the home court crowd Friday night as they battled the first place, undefeated North Reading Hornets. Manchester played a strong game but a first quarter blite by North Reading gave them a 23-11 lead going into the second period. Although the next three quarters were evenly matched the first quarter jump won the game for North Reading 68-49.
30 Years Ago- 1993
The Manchester Woman’s Club Friendship Tree Committee would like to express sincere thanks to all who helped in making the Tree Lighting once again a success. We are particularly grateful this year to the organizations and individuals who contributed to the replacement of the strings of lights which were ruined in last year’s December storm.
The Manchester Jr. Sr. High School annual winter concert was held last Wednesday evening in the school cafetorium before a standing only audience of family and friends and fellow students. Each performance was received with thunderous applause from the overflow crowd.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Many local beachgoers enjoyed the unusually warm temperatures brought on by a January thaw earlier this week. This thaw was a welcome relief from winter’s bitter temperatures.
For the second consecutive week gasoline prices in Massachusetts have increased, today by an average of two cents per gallon. The price for regular unleaded averaging $3.059 per gallon.