90 Years Ago – 1933
The Sheehan Construction Co. has opened a shop on Beach Street. William Sheehan, who has been in the construction business in New York City for some years past, is its president.
In order to more efficiently handle the work of the Welfare board, the chairman, Chester L. Standley, announces regular hours each week when he will be at the selectmen’s room to receive those seeking aid. This it is felt will make the work of the board more systematic and help to avoid errors and misunderstandings.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Superintendent of Schools Charles Hapgood returned home yesterday from Atlantic City where he has been in attendance at the Superintendents Convention. One of the major topics of this year’s convention was buildings and architecture, of which Mr. Hapgood is very much interested.
An alarm from box 25 at 9:25 p.m. Monday took the Fire department to the home of Standley Sucharski, Brook Street, where they extinguished a small chimney fire. Slight smoke damage was reported.
60 Years Ago – 1963
In a week-end break at the Coolidge Point home of Allen T. Cunningham, a quantity of linen was the only thing taken according to police. Police found a window on the water side of the house had been forced opened. The intruder disturbed only the linen closet.
The automatic railway gates at the Beach Street crossing stuck in the down position for over an hour Tuesday night at the height of the snowstorm. Police were notified of the trouble and contacted the Boston and Maine Railroad. It took an hour to get the gates working again.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Kim Day led all bowlers Saturday as she posted a strong three string total of 273 in the third session of the Manchester Athletic Association sponsored bowling program. William Crane took top honors among the boys and second place overall. He and Day were the only Keglers to break 90 more than once.
Miss Susan Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Brown of School Street, has been named to the Dean’s List at Babson College, Babson Park, Mass. Miss Brown is a freshman at the college.
30 Years Ago – 1993
An extra day of vacation was enjoyed by local school children as 8-10 inches of snow fell from Sunday through early Monday morning causing the town’s schools to close. A coastal effect occurred Sunday afternoon. Cold Northeast winds blowing over warmer ocean waters caused snow Sunday afternoon up to four inches fell before the main storm came around 8 p.m.
The award ceremony to recognize Gloria Landy as Outstanding Employee of the Year and Virginia Hughes as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year has been set for Thursday, March 4 at 3 p.m. in the Memorial School cafeteria.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The Manchester-Essex School District has been working to improve communication between home and school in order to build stronger and better partnerships for our students. There is a website feature which offers parents and community members a sign-up option to have emailed information automatically forwarded one it is posted online.
On Saturday, March 8 Masonic Lodge Manchester Masonic Building, 10 Church St., will join with 235 lodges throughout the state and host an Open House to kick off a year-long commemoration that recognizes Massachusetts as The Birthplace of American Freemasonry. Members of the lodge will be on hand to give tours of their building, and to help the public gain a better understanding of the fraternity, its history, and the positive impact it has on its members, their families and the community.