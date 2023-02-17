90 Years Ago – 1933
The Annual Town meeting that convened in Town Hall, Monday at 7 p.m. was one of the peppiest that has been experienced in many years. There was no lack of speakers on all of the more important questions and a real interest seemed to prevail with a desire to bring to the surface any misunderstood point not clear in the minds of the voters instead of being content to take a neutral position and let matters take their own course as has been too often the case in the past years. It is a most encouraging sign to note this revival of interest in public affairs.
The new police car, for which money was voted at the Annual Town meeting Monday evening, was delivered to Chief of Police Cooper, Wednesday, a handsome 1933 Plymouth sedan and was purchased of the Manchester Motor Company, through its local manager, Charles E. Smith.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Story’s hoopsters were dumped twice more this week, making it five defeats in a row. Ipswich came back strong in the second half to overcome a single point deficit and go on to win by a five-point margin 27-22. Swampscott, however, proved too much for the Story Five and they walked away with an easy 43-20 game.
Tree Warden Mark L. Edgecomb and his two assistants, Austin Cromby and Walter Lemay, were in attendance at the Tree Warden’s Convention held at Horticultural Hall, Boston, Thursday, February 12. The subjects treated were D.D.T. Spraying and Controlling the Dutch Elm Disease.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Donald Burgess of Summer Street was appointed the new Captain of the Manchester Fire Department, effective February 17, and he will fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of his father-in-law, Captain Oliver Emerton.
The Manchester Basketball team, alias the Greenberg Bombers, will be featured in the preliminary game prior to the first Sunday playoff game of the Boston Celtics in the Boston Garden. This is an annual game for the “Bombers” and this year they have drawn for their opposition the strong Belgrade, ME quintet.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Clean-up operations continue this week after history’s most devastating storm on record created havoc and destruction estimated in the millions to various areas of Manchester. The storm which dumped almost 30 inches of snow on the town, was whipped by northeasterly winds with gusts at times of 90 miles per hour and tides running 5 to 6 feet above normal destroying seawalls, buildings, beaches and roads along the coast. The total estimated cost of damages to the town has been placed at $5,733,000.00.
On Thursday, February 16, Mrs. Sharon Gilman and Mrs. Gloria Landy’s classes joined in together for an Hawaiian Luau. They ate chicken aloha, rice, Chinese noodles, made their own Hawaiian punch and had fresh Hawaiian fruit for dessert. The children wore colorfully decorated sheets they block printed in art class which they turned into sarongs and togas.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Board of Selectman held a brief meeting Tuesday evening. The board’s first order of business was to award the bids opened at last week’s meeting. John Saco was awarded the bid to construct harbor docks at a price of $2,400 per dock. And the Manchester Community Center was awarded the Singing Beach Canteen for their bid of $6,500.
Elizabeth Gauthier, Lucie Cadigan and Katy Beane will have their art on display at the Community Center for the months of February and March. They are donating 30 percent of their sales to the Community Center.
15 Years Ago – 2008
On Sunday, March 2 the American Cancer Society will host Spin for Hope, a three-hour indoor cycling event that will take place simultaneously at more than 25 participating health clubs in Massachusetts. Locally, the event will be held at Cape Ann YMCA and Manchester Athletic Club.
On Saturday, February 9, 2008, at the First Parish Church Chapel the men’s Christian Club put on a hearty celebration of baked beans, homemade coleslaw, homemade apple pie with ice cream to an audience of approximately 100 delighted participants.