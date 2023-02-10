90 Years Ago – 1933

The sublimity, majesty and mighty power of the sea when in an angry mood was never so well illustrated to the people of Manchester as during the great storm of Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered on the bank at Singing Beach and watched the great billows thundering in from the ocean causing the destruction of thousands of dollars’ worth of property while man, mere man stood helplessly by, powerless to stay the destruction.

With the passing of one of the most destructive storms Manchester has ever known, Manchester is confronted with a very serious problem and one that affects every one of her citizens in one way or another. The query what’s to be done to restore Singing Beach to its former self, is on everyone’s lips and to which there has been no answer up to the present time.