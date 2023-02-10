90 Years Ago – 1933
The first break in noted in Manchester for a long time was that of Tuesday night, when someone effected an entrance into the paint shop of Thomas & Lane on School Street by forcing a window in the rear and rifled the cash register of between 12 and 13 dollars.
The regular meeting of the Manchester Women’s Club Tuesday afternoon was one of special interest to the members being marked with a very practical and understandable talk on the subject of parliamentary law which at first blush might be classed as a dry subject, but the speaker, Mrs. George F. Hutchins of Cambridge treated it in such a way that it was as interesting as a novel.
75 Years Ago – 1948
The Taxpayers Association will meet in the Town Hall, Tuesday evening, February 17 at 8 p.m. for the purpose of organization. It is important that a full attendance may be on hand so that all may have a part in the adoption of By-laws and election of officers to serve for the ensuing year.
As a conclusion to a unit of study of Africa, pupils in the Fourth grade presented pantomimes. The children acted out everyday activities in the life of Simba, a boy of the Congo and his family.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Manchester’s Personnel Board has gone on record as favoring a 5 percent pay increase for the town employees, retroactive to January 1, 1963, and announced at a public hearing that they would actively support the articles in the warrant.
A 400- pound safe, stolen from Brown’s Market, Elm Street, Gloucester, was found in Manchester Thursday afternoon of last week by off-duty officer Felix Radack. Officer Radack was returning from Hamilton, down Pine Street when he noticed the safe on its back at the side of the road midway between the town dump and Route 128.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The worst blizzard ever recorded in Massachusetts struck here at about 6 p.m. Monday evening and by 11 p.m. the situation had become such that the Board of Selectman, acting on the advice of Civil Defense Director Louis Barrier, declared a State of Extreme Emergency for the protection of persons and property.
The Fire Department was called out at 12:50 p.m. on February 3 for a car fire. Box 45 was sounded and Engines 1 and 3 responded. The vehicle, which was owned by Mrs. Jeanette Taube of Beverly, was fully involved when the department arrived on the scene.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Board of Selectman met in the afternoon session, Tuesday, opening with a moment of silence for Lois Ranieri, who passed away unexpectedly this week. Mr. Ranieri served the town in many capacities, most recently on the committee to reorganize town government. His insights, gained over many years living in this community, will be missed.
Manchester-by-the-Sea census takers have begun their annual job of gathering information to update the town’s records. During the next several weeks, they will be going door-to-door in an effort to reach each household in town.
15 Year Ago – 2008
Manchester writer and author Anna Kasabian is scouting for homes and gardens to feature in Coastal Living Magazine, Cottage Living and The Robb report, among other national magazines. Anna, the author of 13 books, has featured Manchester homes in Yankee Magazine and Coastal Living several times over the past four years.
The Brook Street field is substantially complete. Painting of lines on the field for youth soccer, field hockey and lacrosse will be delayed until spring due to the wet and cold weather. The field is now open for public use. Temporary signage is in place.