 90 Years Ago – 1932

At the meeting of the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening a new parking regulation was adopted which is as follows: “It shall be unlawful for any operator to park a vehicle for longer than one hour at any time on the northerly side of Union Street from a point of 14 ½ feet westerly from the hydrant located near the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. store, to the corner of School and Union Streets.

