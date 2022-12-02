At the meeting of the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening a new parking regulation was adopted which is as follows: “It shall be unlawful for any operator to park a vehicle for longer than one hour at any time on the northerly side of Union Street from a point of 14 ½ feet westerly from the hydrant located near the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. store, to the corner of School and Union Streets.
The most severe cold wave of the season arrived Sunday morning when early risers found the windows badly frosted and shivered when they read the thermometer showing from six to ten above zero. One report gave a reading of two above zero.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Electronically operated gates for the Beach Street crossing, as proposed by the Boston and Maine railroad, have been approved by the Department of Public Utilities and an order issued for their installation.
Police Officers Alexander Bachry and Felix Radack extinguished a small brush fire at Coolidge Point, Wednesday morning while making their regular rounds in the patrol car. They used extinguishers obtained at the Magnolia Station.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Manager George Birchstead of the Manchester Electric Company has announced that a reduction in Rate A, 7 to 30 KWH, became effective December 1. This will come as a pleasant surprise to all users of electricity in this community, as it comes at a time when practically every other commodity and service price is on the increase.
The announcement has been made of the purchase by James B. Lynch and family of Old Essex Road, of the Beach Street business now operated as Carol’s Sandwich Shop. Mr. Lynch stated that many changes are contemplated but that it will be business as usual while the changeover is being made.
45 Years Ago – 1977
A very fine young tennis player from Manchester has been rated 23rd in New England. Barry Pasek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronal Pasek of Sky Top Drive, received his 23rd ranking in the New England men’s 18 and under division.
The first annual Duck Soup Regatta was held Thanksgiving Friday at Tuck’s Point. At this special event nine schools and colleges were represented by 11 sailors’ home for Thanksgiving vacation. The Manchester Frostbite Association provided the fleet of Dyer Dhows and the committee boat.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The popular “Woods and Waters” column written by the very knowledgeable Jim Anderson will soon be coming to an end. Jim has informed us that he is stepping down after more than 40 years of contributing his column to this paper.
The Manchester High School Hornet football team made a good showing and accounting of themselves during the annual Turkey Day game against archrival Georgetown. Although the 22-8 score doesn’t indicate it, the young Hornet team played outstandingly throughout the entire game.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The traditional tour of Manchester by Santa Claus will occur this Sunday. Santa will ride on top of one of the Engines of the Manchester Fire Department and will visit all parts of town. Listen for the siren on the truck.
Postmaster John J. Buckley today asked for the cooperation of postal customers to keep walkways and curbside mailboxes clear of snow and ice to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of mail this winter.