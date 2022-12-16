90 Years Ago – 1932

An alarm of fire from box 61 at 7:45 Sunday morning called the department to fight the most serious fire the town has had for several years.  A telephone message was received by the department from John McInnis of Tappan Street.  The alarm was pulled from the station and the apparatus left for the scene of the fire.  When they arrived, they found a very serious fire under way having got great headway, the whole upper part being a roar furnace.

