90 Years Ago – 1933
Bright and early Saturday morning the Manchester Boy Scouts left for their annual camping trip at Ayer’s Pond, Barrington, N.H. traveling by private cars. The trip up was quickly made and the boys found on arrival that the tents were all erected and the cook house was alive with activity through efforts of the advance guard which took possession the previous day.
There was a near serious accident Saturday afternoon, near the railroad bridge on Summer Street, when a Packard sedan owned by William J. Sheaves of 25 Sargent Street, Gloucester and driven by Mrs. Lizzie M. County of 301 Washington Street, Gloucester skidded on the wet road just after passing under the bridge, got beyond the control of the driver and left the road running out into an adjoining field and overturned.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Three times this past week Champion Carillon Colin, five-year-old Black Standard Poodle, owned by Mrs. George Putnam of this town, was awarded the coveted title of “Best Dog in Show”.
Town Clerk, Frederick B. Reynolds, has been appointed Chief Registrar of Manchester for the draft registration. Young men between the ages of 18 and 26 years will be required to register at the Town Hall beginning Monday, August 30th and continue through September 18.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Margaret Smith of Australia foremost women’s tennis player in the world, annexed her second straight Essex County Club Championship Sunday when she defeated Maria Bueno of Brazil in straight sets, 6-4, 11-9.
Donald Gibbon, age 9, of Ancient County Way, was injured Monday afternoon when he fell out of a tree at his home. He was treated at the Beverly Hospital for a severely gashed right arm.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Mr. and Mrs. William Hollis Shaw of Jersey Lane were honored at their 25th Wedding Anniversary with a surprise party given by their children Larry and Ellen Hussey, Mark, Susan, Martha, Amy and Paul Shaw, Saturday August 19. The 50 guests in attendance presented the couple with a gift certificate for a painting by Tom Baker.
Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice William G. Renehan, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Renehan of Manchester, is serving as a crewmember aboard the destroyer USS Comte de Grasse.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Manchester Mariners, the local entrant in the Intertown Twilight League, took the fifth and final game of the best of five series, with the Rockport Townies at home on Hyland Field last Sunday. The victory is the sixth crown for the locals.
A mind and body health expo will be held at the Manchester Community Center on Friday, September 10 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With skyrocketing costs in medical care and insurance, and increasingly stressful lifestyles, many people are interested in learning how to be more actively responsible for their own health.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The State Department of Environmental Protection has inspected the construction site of the new middle/high school building on Lincoln Street and has found further violations on the site that must be cleaned up. The violations may have occurred due to the torrential rains that the area has received over the course of this summer.
Donald Lombardi of Lombardi & Son Masonary is pleased to announce he received a “Notice of Allowance” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office and will be granted a patent for an “Adjustable Chimney-Platform Arrangement”.