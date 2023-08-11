90 Years Ago – 1933
The Annual Playground Picnic was held at Tuck’s Point on Tuesday. The day was perfect and about 150 children turned out to enjoy the events of the day. In the morning there was a swim for all and a baseball game with Ward 4 and during the afternoon novelty and swimming races were held.
Tree Warden Mark Edgecomb removed a diseased maple tree at Masconomo Park, near the World War Memorial earlier this week.
75 Years Ago – 1948
During the 1947 Labor Day Weekend 10 people were killed by automobiles right here in Massachusetts. In other words, Labor Day Weekend represents one of the most hazardous hurdles in our whole year’s race for highway safety.
Five Manchester girls, Nancy Willmonton, Patricia Wade, June Chadwick, Sandra Lear, and Kathryn Doane returned home Sunday from Girl Scout Camp Elbo Edge, Andover, N.H. after spending an enjoyable two weeks.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Frederick M. Bundy of Bridge Street joined a most elite group when he posted a hole-in-one on the 130-yard 7th hole at the Essex County Club during the second round of play in the Men’s Four Ball.
Paul Brown met with the Board of Selectman and submitted a layout of the proposed new Brown’s Supermarket at the corner of Summer and Beach Streets showing the approximate location of ramps and parking area for 40 or more cars.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Terry Hyland daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hyland of Lincoln Street, was crowned Miss Cape Ann Lion last Saturday, at the Essex Lions Club annual outing. Miss Hyland, a professional model, is a graduate of the Barbizon School of Modeling in Boston and will enter her senior year at Manchester High School.
With 15 Rhodes 19s on the starting line, Sunday, August 13, and a shifty 4-8 knot SE breeze, Jim Clyde, Bill Pepper and Jack Williams elected to stay on the inshore tact. The race results were as follows: 1. Jim Clyde; 2. Bill Pepper; 3. Mark Villa; 4. Jack Williams; 5. George Scharfe; 6. Dave Gaunt; 7. Bob Barton; 8. Dave Watchel; 9. Doug Hopkins; 10. Will Johnson.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Manchester’s Darren Twombly, 28, has been named as the defensive line coach for Western Kentucky University. Since accepting the position, Darren has been busy learning the school’s programs.
A visit by Vidbel’s Olde Tyme Circus on Tuesday, August 24, for two shows at Masconomo Park at 4 and 7 p.m. Childrens of all ages will delight in this colorful circus performance.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The Manchester Soccer Club invites all registered soccer players and families to celebrate the start of the 2008 Fall Season with