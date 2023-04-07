90 Years Ago – 1933

The first shower of the year arrived after midnight Monday.  The thunder being very heavy, and the rain descended in a deluge flooding all low places the ground already being saturated.  The storm developed later into a steady northeast rainstorm that prevailed all day Monday making it exceedingly disagreeable to get about.

