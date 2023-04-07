90 Years Ago – 1933
The first shower of the year arrived after midnight Monday. The thunder being very heavy, and the rain descended in a deluge flooding all low places the ground already being saturated. The storm developed later into a steady northeast rainstorm that prevailed all day Monday making it exceedingly disagreeable to get about.
A goodly attendance was noted at the Manchester Club Friday evening attracted by the announcement that John Robertson of this town was to be the speaker of the evening who gave the members an informal talk on some of the things that he saw while enjoying a vacation trip around the British Isle’s last summer.
75 Years Ago – 1948
For the second year in a row Eddie Burgess led the regular men bowlers, those who rolled 2/3rds or more of the matches, over the regular season of the Men’s Bowling League. This year Eddie slipped somewhat, ending with a 93 average. Last season he ended just short of the 9 mark with a 93 average. Last season he ended just short of the 97 mark.
Speaking before a group of Story High athletes at the Sports Night Supper, sponsored by the Mothers and Friends of the boys, Monday evening at the High School, Nate Ross of Gloucester told them that they should maintain an academic and athletic balance, emphasizing that to have over balanced is not good.
60 Years Ago – 1963
A general alarm fire Monday morning leveled the huge barn that once housed the prized cattle of the late Charles Walker and forced two Manchester families to vacate their home which adjoined the barn by a breezeway.
Harbormaster Roland P. Brocks discussed with the selectman Tuesday night a suggested change in the manner of obtaining mooring permits. Brooks reported that a change recommended to him would make it mandatory for those now exempt from paying a mooring fee, since they have already paid personal property taxes on their boats, to pay a fee according to the size of their boat.
45 Years Ago – 1978
A motorcycle accident on School Street Friday resulted in minor injuries to one of the two riders. Anthony Tosi, 17, of Jersey Lane and Scott Schermerhorn, 17, of Woodcrest Road were apparently riding abreast when their handlebars became locked.
The “Great Blizzard of ‘78” is now history as we all look forward to what should be a pretty good summer, highlighted by the Manchester Lions Club sponsored July Fourth Parade. Committee members are in contact with the area’s best marching units, drum corps etc.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Manchester DECA has received a new supply of their green coffee mugs with Manchester-by-the-Sea town seal. They make great gifts and are available in the DECA store at the high school.
Vote Yes on Article 14. Article 14 asks you to authorize borrowing $500,000 to begin the design and permitting of a water filtration plant for the town’s water supply at Gravelly Pond. The new Federal Surface Water Treatment Act requires that all surface water be treated by June 1993.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The Planning Board voted at a March 31, 2008 meeting, to recommend passing over Article 17, Wind Energy Conversion Facilities (WECF). The proposed article would allow wind towers (WECF), by special permit from the Planning Board, in the Limited Commercial District. After extensive discussion and review the Board determined it would be in the interest of the Town, and of any potential applicants, to pass over the Article at this time. The Planning Board supports the goal of promoting renewable energy and has worked in good faith to gather sufficient information in regard to this issue.
$145,427 will be available for a variety of preservation projects for Manchester in Fiscal Year 2009 through the Community Preservation program. Manchester participates in the Community Preservation Act (CPA) which uses local tax money from a one-half percent property tax surcharge and 65 percent matching State funds for open space preservation, creation of affordable housing, preservation of historical buildings and landscapes and creation of recreational opportunities.