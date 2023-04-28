90 Years Ago – 1933
At the regular meeting of the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening, the following business was transacted. Granting of an Innholders License to Catherine Phillips, Manchester House; Junk License to Loren W. Copp, of Beverly; Bowling Alley License to Robert C. Corliss, Summer Street, and a Pool Table License, to Robert C. Corliss of Summer Street.
The State Department of Conservation through its department of Fisheries and Game have sent out a list of brooks and streams of the state that have been stocked with brook trout as a matter of interest to sportsmen. The streams so stocked in this immediate vicinity are Cat Brook, Mill Brook and Gravel Brook in Manchester, Magnolia Brook in Magnolia and Bull Brook and Davis Brook in Ipswich.
75 Years Ago – 1948
A splendid and deserving tribute was paid Saturday last to the late Pvt. John H. Gavin, Jr., U.S. Army, when all stores and Town departments ceased work during the hours of his funeral and a large number of friends and relatives were in attendance at the services. It was one of the largest funerals seen in Manchester in several years, a grateful community paying their final respect to one who gave his all that communities such as ours might enjoy democratic freedom.
Old Man Weather is not being kind to the local baseball aspirants, and he greeted them with cold weather last Sunday, thus curtailing greatly Coach Flately’s plans for practice. However, the candidates for the local club did get in a little hitting practice and a brief infield drill.
60 Years Ago – 1963
The Board of Assessors announced Tuesday evening that the 1963 tax rate for Manchester would remain at $62, good news to the taxpayers. Increases in valuation and receipts from the State offset the increased appropriations of the town this year.
The Board of Park Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to place a two-foot flower encirclement around the base of the light at the Singing Beach circle.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Dr. Harry Zeltzer, optometrist and resident of Manchester has developed a red tinted contact lens, to enable those with color blindness to see objects in their natural color. The lens is won in one eye.
Katherine A. Willwerth, a freshman at Regis College in Weston, daughter of Mrs. Eleanor Willwerth, 4 Ashland Ave, Manchester, was inducted into Alpha Lamba Delta, the national society for freshman women.
30 Years Ago – 1993
The Manchester Hornets opened the season at home on Monday the 19th against the Masconomet Chieftains. The Masconomet Chieftains came away with a 23-12 thrashing of the Hornets. The Hornets pitching walked 12 and their defense made eight errors to contribute to the loss.
On Tuesday, April 13, Brownie Troop 995 toured the Manchester Fire Department, accompanied by Firefighter Patrick Scully. Mr. Scully gave us a complete tour and taught us fascinating aspects of the dangerous job of fighting fires.
15 Years Ago – 2008
The 2008 edition of AAA’s Your Driving Costs shows that the cost of owning and operating a passenger vehicle in the United States has increased 1.9 cents per mile in the last year and now averages 51.4 cents per mile.
There’s another hot new trend in green home building and remodeling. Advances in technology, coupled with rising energy prices, are resulting in growing interest in solar water-heating systems when green-minded consumers build or remodel homes.