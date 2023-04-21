90 Years Ago – 1933
Easter Sunday, the great church festival day of the year was disappointing as far as the weather was concerned, the skies being heavily overcast and low hanging clouds dropped occasional showers while a chilly easterly wind prevented the enjoyment of the usual afternoon parade of pedestrians who take this occasion to don light spring apparel and venture out for a spring outing.
The pumping station at Gravel Pond has been painted throughout and the new electric pumps which were recently installed are now in operation.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Wednesday marked the return to normalcy of the Boston and Maine train service in Manchester, after a large cut in services due to the coal strike. All Sunday trains will be returned this Sunday. Sunday was the hardest hit of all days during this three-and-a-half-week period, there being only one train each way in operation on the Sabbath.
The present elementary schools of Manchester are obsolete. Both the John Price and the George Priest schools were built before 1910 and are badly in need of extensive repairs. The heating systems are archaic. Maintenance and operation costs are exorbitant. Last but not least the safety of children housed in a wooden school building is always open to question.
60 Years Ago – 1963
A feature article in the current issue of “Vogue” magazine covers the Mrs. T. Jefferson Coolidge estate, Coolidge Point. “Living With Flowers” is the title of the four-page, colored spread on this estate, one of the loveliest in Manchester.
Three residents of Manchester: John E. Sargent of 337 Summer St., Alfred Mathews of 3 Brook Street and John R. Bullock of 4 Forest Street were recently participants in training maneuvers which took place at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts. The three men are members of Battery A, 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 102nd Artillery, 26th (Yankee) Division, Massachusetts National Guard.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Miss Deborah Radack of Manchester has been selected by Unit No. 113 of the American Legion Auxiliary as its representative to the 34th Annual Massachusetts Girls State, to convene at Bridgewater State College June 18 thru 23, 1978.
Arthur C. Nahatis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Nahatis of School Street, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing of Saladmaster Corporation, an international cookware company based in Dallas.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Memorial Elementary is taking part in the Great Mail Race. One third grader is sending a letter to each state in the United States to learn more about our country. This will be an exciting and wonderful educational opportunity as an extension to our Social Studies curriculum.
During April Vacation there will be an asbestos removal/repair project at the Jr.-Sr. High School. Repairs will be made to insulation in the boiler rooms. The project will be completed in four days.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Selectman Sue Thorne has been selected by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women as Manchester’s “Community Unsung Heroine of 2008”. “Our Unsung Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make the difference in their communities, businesses, or volunteer endeavors. They are the women who quietly, without fanfare or recognition use their time, talent, spirit and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others,” said Linda Brantley, MCSW Executive Director.
Last Thursday, the Manchester Essex Girls’ Lacrosse Team hosted Newburyport for a game at the Brook Street field. It was the best weather the team has seen all season. And the Lady Hornets rose to the occasion defeating Newburyport 12-5. The game was exciting because every player on the Varsity team had a chance to play.