90 Years Ago – 1933
The Board of Selectman held a special meeting Monday, to consider the granting of licenses in Manchester for the sale of wines and malt beverages of legal content and three stop licenses were granted to sell in bulk, the successful applicants being Hooper’s Grocery, Bullock Brothers Grocery and Sheldon’s Market.
Those of us who were led to believe that spring had really turned the corner by the few somewhat spring days earlier this week and were encouraged to start gardening operations, clean up the lawns etc. were grievously disappointed and got a setback to find a North East snowstorm in progress and several inches of snow already on the ground.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Coach Joe Hyland called candidates for his Junior High school team this week, consisting of those boys in grades 7-10. He held the first practice Wednesday afternoon and about 20 boys answered the call, more will probably join the club in the near future. Practice consists of mainly batting and light hitting.
The Fire Department was called out Sunday afternoon to a stubborn woods fire near the old dump, Pipe Line Road. A total of 1500 feet of 1 ½ inch hose was laid and run from a hydrant. The Forest Fire truck was also in action, 500 feet of ¾ inch hose being laid from the booster tank. The department had a two-hour fight on their hands before they could secure. Following the fire, they gave the old dump a thorough soaking.
60 Years Ago – 1963
Richard Hammond, Chief of the Manchester Fire Department has issued a notice regarding open air fires. “The woodlands in the Town of Manchester are not closed as yet, but because of the forest fire hazard we urge all motorists, inland fisherman, and others who frequent the woods to exercise extreme caution. We have had no rain, no moisture to any extent and the forest floor is in a hazardous condition.
45 Years Ago – 1978
Senator William Saltonstall has informed the Cricket that the contract to survey the Manchester Harbor for dredging has been awarded by the Division of Waterways. The survey will take three months, with dredging hoped for in the fall.
The Manchester PTA and the Police Department are sponsoring a bicycle registration and rodeo on April 29, at the High School parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a safety check and registration of bikes, classes on bike maintenance, a rally course to go through and refreshments for sale.
30 Years Ago – 1993
Over 60 Girl Scouts from all over Cape Ann met in Manchester on March 27 for the first annual Manchester sponsored Badge Day celebrating The Many Roles of Women, hosted by the six troops in Manchester. Scouts of all ages attended from Beverly, Essex, and Gloucester and of course Manchester.
Boy Scout Troop #3 held its annual parents’ night dinner and award ceremonies last Saturday evening in the Masonic Home. The scouts earned for themselves many merit badges and rank advancements since the September parents’ night court of honor.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Please join us on May 7, 2008 for the annual Manchester Community Center golf tournament. This year we celebrate 40 years of providing activities, programs, and a meeting place for many different organizations. This event is our largest fundraiser and allows us to continue to provide these services to our community.
The residents of Manchester-by-the-Sea donated an incredible 5,300 pounds of food in the recent Food Drive coordinated by Boy Scout Troop 3, with more still coming in. Bill Stevens from the Cape Ann Food Pantry, thanks the residents of Manchester and Troop 3, saying “This donation was so badly needed, it is not even funny.”