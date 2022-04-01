90 Years Ago – 1932
Bear in mind the adjourned Town meeting will be held next Monday at 7:30 p.m. and should be well attended as matters of considerable importance will come up for action among them that of reorganizing the fire department.
The fire department was called out Sunday for a grass fire on the Essex County Club grounds and Monday there were two more alarms. There was no damage at either of the fires.
75 Years Ago – 1947
John P. Demarkis, Sea Side Café, has been elected to membership in the Massachusetts Restaurant Association as the result of a recent Board of Directors meeting, it was announced today by John W. Stokes, President.
Woods and grass fires have called at the local Fire department five times since our last publication. On Thursday of last week, they answered a call at 11:55 a.m. for a woods fire on Jersey Lane. Slight damage was reported. At 1 p.m. on Sunday a woods fire near the Town dump called out the department. Monday a woods fire in back of the Essex County Club was telephoned in at 11 a.m. and it took the department three hours before this stubborn fire was squelched.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Manchester’s new Medical Office Building, located at the corner of Vine and Lincoln Streets, will open on Monday, April 9. The new building will contain offices for Dr. Roger Greenslet, MD, and Dr. Robert E. Howard, DMD.
Co-chairman, Edward Scott and Joseph Leonard of the Sacred Heart Building Fund Committee reported at a recent meeting of that group that the drive is going very well and that ground should be broken very soon for the new building.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Miss Karen Donelan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Donelan of 839 Summer St., has been selected by Unit No. 113 of the American Legion Auxiliary as its representative to the 33rd Annual Massachusetts Girls State to convene at Bridgewater State College June 19th through 24th, 1977.
Attorney Ellen Flately of Manchester, has joined the small cadre of women elected to Essex County government, when she was appointed as a county lawyer for indigent defendants at Newburyport and Amesbury District Courts on a 2-1 vote of the Essex County Commissioners.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Manchester’s experiment with recycling and paying a “bag and tag” fee for curbside trash collection is working out well and saving the town much-needed revenue, members of the Recycling/Composting Committee said this week.
Jerry Noonan has joined the Nabisco Biscuit Company as category business director-cookies. Prior to joining the Nabisco organization, Noonan was with PepsiCo, Inc. for more than 10 years, most recently Frito-Lay, Inc. where he had been vice president of marketing since 1988.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The Fourth Annual Bike/Walk to School Week will be held the last week of April following the school vacation. As always, we need volunteers to act as crossing guards in the morning and afternoons to ensure the children have a safe passage to and from school.
With great pride the first Robotics Team presented the “Rookie Inspirational Award” and quarter final medal to Principal James Lee and Selectman Tom Kehoe. This award and medal were won at competition with 51 teams competing.