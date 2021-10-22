90 Years Ago – 1931
The mysteries of sculpture and casting in bronze were graphically explained by Miss Katherine Lane to a large and enthusiastic audience of Boy Scouts.
75 Years Ago- 1946
A fitting tribute to 21 years of faithful service in the Manchester school department was paid to Mr. H. Dean Hoyt on Wednesday evening when a large number of the citizens of Manchester gathered at the Congregational Chapel at a party sponsored by the P.T.A. to show the deep feeling and fondness that had grown for the principal of the George A. Priest school.
60 Years Ago – 1961
United Nations Day was celebrated in Manchester this week with a presentation by Richard Zani’s sixth grade students of “United Nations” at the Monday assembly and an exhibit featuring articles from many of the countries which form the UN on display at the Memorial School.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Captain, USNR (Ret) Alexander W. Moffat of Spy Rock Hill has authored the book, “Maverick Navy” which is scheduled for publication on November 4 by Wesleyan University Press.
School and town officials gathered to pay tribute to the memory of Frederick R. Davis, former chairman of the School Planning and Building Committee.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Once again, apathy on the part of many townspeople won out, as the Special Town Meeting failed to get a quorum last Monday evening.
The senior class at Manchester High School was treated by their parents to a trolley ride to Tuck’s Point for a bag lunch, provided by their mothers and to Singing Beach for dessert.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Cultural Council held its annual Arts Gala last weekend with a reception for artists and guests on Saturday night. The residents and guests who came to the reception were entertained with wonderful harp music by Sonja Page while viewing the artwork of the local artists.
Kirk Nalley, son of local residents Hardy and Betsy Nalley, has recently been named to the newly created position of Director of Integrated Marketing for Clear Channel Radio in Philadelphia.