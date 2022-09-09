90 Years Ago – 1932

The beam trawler “Dorchester” loaded with fish, stranded on Singing Beach Friday morning during a heavy fog.  Word was sent to the Coast Guard Station at Dolivers Neck for aid and the 75-foot patrol boat 154 was sent to her aid and succeeded in pulling her off into deep water and she was able to proceed undamaged.

