90 YEARS AGO- 1931
At the annual business meeting of the Historical Society, Mrs. Seddie Follett was re-elected President.
Tuck’s Point was the scene of a lively gathering last Saturday on the occasion of the 32nd annual reunion of the 8th Mass. U.C. Veteran’s Association.
75 Years Ago – 1931
Last Saturday proved an ideal day for the 36 Essex County Selectman who met at Tuck’s Point for their annual outing. The local Board of Selectman, Robert Sanford, Thomas Cagney and Richard Ferrara acted as hosts.
A bright fallish day ushered in the return to school of the Manchester boys and girls, as 373 students registered in the various grades in the three schools.
60 Years Ago – 1946
Manchester exhibitors at the 137th presentation of the Topsfield Fair, won coveted awards for horticultural displays in one of the most brilliant flower shows ever staged.
Volunteer workers are being sought at Eaglehead, Summer St. entrance to help clear that area of land for a playground.
45 Years Ago – 1961
Ms. Shirley Hendricks Perry of Manchester has been appointed by Gov. Michael Dukakis to the Governor’s Commission on the status of Women for 1976-77.
Sisters Valerie (Wrobel) McAskil and Diane Wrobel have begun their own business in Danversport, by Pope’s Landing, called Crafts, Critters and Crawley Things.
30 Years Ago – 1976
Mabel E. Jones of Unit #113 Amaral-Bailey Post Auxiliary attended the American Legion’s Auxiliary’s 71st Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rob Umstead, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Umstead, returned from six weeks at sea learning about marine science and sailing a 125-foot research vessel.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Mother’s Club embarks on its 20th year with two new co-presidents, Karen Elwell and Sue Pick both of Manchester.
Drivin’ 4 Kris, a benefit to support local resident Kris Sarka, will be held on Saturday, September 9th, beginning at noon outdoors at the legion, weather permitting.