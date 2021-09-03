90 Years Ago – 1931
Interest is intense in the forthcoming production of the Magnolia School of Little Theatre, as three of the participants will be Manchester people: Dr. Frank A. Willis, Miss Hazel F. Wyman and Leroy H. Wilcox.
Miss Julia McCarthy, a domestic in the employ of Mrs. Talbot C. Chase, was saved from drowning at Singing Beach by the alert action of nearby bathers who realized her danger and dragged her to shore, where lifeguard Paul Magnuson applied first aid. The young lady had been pulled out into deep water by the heavy undertow.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The annual picnic of the Red Cross swimming classes was held at Singing Beach, both the day and the water being excellent.
The 1940 Class of Story High School held it first reunion at the Dutch Bowl, with George Hoare, class president, welcoming the class to it first reunion in six years.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The annual Playground Picnic was an outstanding success, climaxing a great season with the attendance mark the best in the past five years.
Eighty-seven Manchester boys and girls received certificates for completing the summer prereading program of the Manchester Public Library.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The 1976 version of the Manchester Hornet football team are working very hard to get ready for their season opener against Bristol-Plymouth.
Miss Helen Derby Dupee was wed to Mr. Walter Swan Burrage of Brookline and Manchester at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
30 Years Ago – 1991
For the first time in the history of our town, Manchester Jr. Sr. High School will field a Varsity Boys Soccer Team. This inaugural team will be coached by Stephen Ingemi and Gil Congdon.
The Board of Selectman discussed creating a Committee of the 90’s. The idea is to name a wide variety of individuals to the committee, and charge them with looking at the “whole picture” of the town, and come up with ideas for saving money and streamlining operations.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The School Building Committee continued to meet this summer. Schematic Design was completed and the Design Development phase is well underway. The floor plans are laid out, the site plan is well in hand, and the SBC is in the process of selecting finishes and building systems. Surveys of existing conditions – flood plains, soils, elevations and wetlands – are complete.
Manchester Sailing Association held its annual Awards Night and Cookout on Thursday, August 17, 2006. The parents of the Optimist Race Team supervised the event this year and did a wonderful job.