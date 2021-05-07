90 Years Ago – 1931
A Special and Adjourned Town Meeting was held in Town Hall, at which time it was voted to fill the tidal area of Beach Street, behind the railroad tracks.
The Sons of Veterans were victorious in the pitch play this winter, being closely followed by the Fire Department. There will be a catered banquet at the Son’s hall, winding up the winter’s entertainment.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Textron, Inc., with offices in Providence and New York, and plants located throughout New England, has leased space and plans to start manufacturing operations in Manchester. The company has leased the entire floor space of the former North Shore Horticultural Society building.
There is a large building being erected on Manchester’s inner harbor, on the property of Vincent Genawese. It is 90 feet long by 40 feet wide and will be used for storage purposes and a place in which to repair traps.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Mr. and Mrs. William Hodgdon of North Street, were honored on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The Manchester Woman’s Club tour of homes delighted 150 persons who took the tour.
45 Years Ago – 1976
With the prospect of a $7.50 rise in the tax rate, voters at the Monday night session of the annual Town Meeting followed the recommendations of the Finance Committee which will keep the tax rate increase under $4.00.
The annual spring paper drive by Trop 3 was conducted last Saturday. An estimated 30 tons of paper was collected. This amounts to more than one and one-half trailers or a considerable savings to the Town in terms of cubic footage that will not have to be buried at the dump.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Students at Memorial School celebrated Earth Awareness Month with many activities including films, reading, special assembly programs and hands- on projects.
Landmark North students cleaned up local beaches as part of Earth Day.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Have you noticed the thermometer in town? It has been created to show Manchester residents the dire need of contributions towards this year’s Fourth of July festivities. We are about $15,000 short of the total cost necessary to run the 2006 fireworks display and annual parade.
Competing against the best teams in the nation, Manchester Essex Regional High School Debaters continued a fabulous season by winning the National Tournament of Champions Public Forum Debate Round Robin held in Lexington, KY.