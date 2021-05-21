90 Years Ago – 1931
“Kempy” a three-act play, was presented in Town Hall last Friday by the pupils of Story High School. It was exceptionally well done in all aspects, from the scenery to the acting.
Dick Floyd led the attack on the Hamilton nine this week, as Fred Cool hung up another victory.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Stylinus Kyriakides, winner of the B.A.A. Marathon held in April in Boston, was a visitor to Manchester last week at the home of Mr. Peter Brown of Beach Street, and the Seaside Café as a guest of Peter Demarkis.
A large crowd was on hand at the Manchester Club when the club unveiled an Honor Roll, honoring the Veterans of World War II who were members of the club when they entered the service.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The Boston and Maine Railroad has established draw tender service at the Manchester drawbridge and will continue this service until October 15.
The telephone cable which runs between Lobster Cove and Baker’s Island was lifted from the ocean floor this week for inspection.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Dr. Steven Barrett, a 28-year-old graduate of Dartmouth College and Dartmouth and Harvard medical schools, plans to be in Manchester by August 1, solving the problem of Manchester’s recent doctor shortage.
Teenagers collected over $260 for the Massachusetts Kidney Fund Foundation last Sunday as they participated in the 1976 Kidney Foundation’s house-to-house campaign.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Manchester Jr. Sr. High School science teacher David Ryan presented Michael Elliott with a plaque for his superb contributions to this year’s Science League at the high school academic awards banquet.
33 kids and 11 adults from Troop #3 participated in an overnight campout aboard the battleship USS Massachusetts.
15 Years Ago – 2006
What started out as a few drops of rain quickly turned into an unrelenting deluge that lasted more than 48 hours and left almost 11.41” of rain in its wake.
The design team and the School Building Committee have been holding alternate weekly meetings during the current phase of the work. We currently are in Schematic Design, during which the architectural program has been developed, and the basic configuration and massing of the building and the overall site plan are being determined.