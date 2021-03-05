90 Year Ago – 1931
Story High’s basketball team wound up a successful season on Monday evening by defeating Marblehead, 29-25 in overtime play at Horticultural Hall.
A lively hearing was held at the Selectman’s meeting this week and strong arguments were presented for and against a gas stand permit on the corner of Beach and Summer Streets. The board, after careful consideration, voted to give the petitioner leave to withdraw.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Members of the Harmony Guild enjoyed a rare musical treat at their regular meeting in the Chapel, when a program of Schubert music was presented under the chairmanship of Mrs. Nell Collins.
The Friday Night Club will meet, after a three month recess due to basketball games.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The appointment of Mr. Howard Towle, as manager of the Manchester lumbar hardware and fuel operations of the Knight Fuel and Lumbar Co., was announced by Mr. Austin R. Knight, company Vice President.
The Finance Committee, in a report they have prepared for the voters of the town, have warned that the cost of Town Government could reach a figure of $74 but predict that the tax rate will be near the $62.50 figure.
45 Years Ago – 1976
A Public Works Study Committee has been formed to study a proposed new Department of Public Works which would take the place of several of the existing town departments and officers.
Manchester’s New Growth Policy Committee, established by the Selectman in accordance with state law, wants to hear from residents about what will be happening in Manchester in the years to come.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The Board of Selectman voted 2-1 at a recent meeting to petition the State to install steel guardrails along the currently unprotected Manchester sections of Rte. 128.
Alfred F. “Fred” Nataloni of Pleasant Street, captured the State Racquetball Championship in competition from all across Massachusetts.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Community Center would like to thank the Manchester community for supporting The house That Manchester Built campaign. Within four months our town reached the $75,000 need to provide a Habitat for Humanity house for a family left homeless from the hurricanes in the Gulf area.
Adam Scott of Manchester, a junior at Hobart College in Geneva, NY is a member of the Statesmen Men’s hockey team.