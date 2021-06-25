90 Years Ago – 1931
Story High School graduated 20 pupils at exercises held in Horticultural Hall. The Nathan B. Sargent scholarship was awarded to Leo S. Chane.
Miss Helen Kairalla, former student at Story High School, was graduated from the Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, N.Y. this month. Miss Kairalla was enrolled in the Costume Design Course.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Pupils of Miss Bernice Baker entertained a large and appreciative audience Sunday afternoon, in the Chapel, with their excellent rendition of selected pieces.
Constance J. Silva and Robert C. Fosberry were united in marriage on Sunday afternoon at the Sacred Heart Church in a double ring ceremony performed by Rt. Rev. George V. Leahy.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The first band concert of the season will be presented on Sunday evening at the bandstand at Masconomo Park.
68 young men and women graduated from Memorial School comprising the first class to complete all nine grades in the school.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Manchester Bicentennial Committee announces that there will be a bonfire this year at Masconomo Park. The committee invites the men, women, youth and children of the town to the lighting of the bonfire at midnight on July 3.
The Memorial School PTA announced their Citizenship Award recipients for this year as Eric Bachry, Cathy Macek, Ruth Fusco and Jonathan Simon.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The Singing Beach circle never looked better as flowers were donated by Magnuson’s Greenhouse and planted in the circle by employees of the DPW.
Regulations which will govern Manchester’s entry into a “bag and tag” system of trash collection, combined with curbside recycling, were announced at a public hearing this week.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Despite the extraordinary amount of rainfall since the work began, construction of the Downtown Improvements Project is progressing and the work completed to date lets us see how the new granite curbs and the new concrete sidewalks will look.
Tom Kehoe, having been elected a Selectman has resigned his seat on the 7-member Planning Board. Those interested in serving on the Planning Board to fill the vacancy until next spring’s town elections are urged to notify the Town Administrator, Wayne Melville.