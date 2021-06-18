90 Years Ago – 1931
The spring Jeffrey’s Ledge Race, held under the auspices of the Boston Chapter of the Cruising Club of America, was held from Manchester Harbor last Saturday, with a fleet of 34 crack, offshore boats crossing the starting line, each with their handicap and not a hitch marked the start.
The members of the Senior Class went to Boston for their annual banquet at the Hotel Bellevue. The pupils selected for various class parts were: Elinor Gavin, Will; Mary McGilligott and Geneva Mason, Prophecy; Anna Crocker, Statistics; Elaine Wiggins and Frank Bell, Class Gifts.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Mr. Frederick W. Leach, who had been Clerk of the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners for 23 consecutive years, tendered his resignation to the Board of Selectman.
Manchester’s tax rate for 1946 will be $27.oo per $1,000 valuation, an increase of .60 over the 1945 rate.
60 Years Ago – 1961
As hosts to the Class of 1936 of Tufts and Jackson Colleges, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ranieri of Pine Street welcomed 150 people to an outing and clambake at Tuck’s Point.
Members of Explorer Post 3 were called out on an emergency alert to aid in the search for a 10-year-old boy who had been swept into the water by a wave at the famous Rafe’s Chasm.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The Manchester Jr./Sr. High girl’s tennis team was defeated by Newton South in the Mass. State Tennis finals at Belmont. The team played against Haverhill, Belmont, Needham and Framingham North before losing to Newton South in the finals.
Boys and girls who take part in the various MAA programs will be around town with their tags to ask for your support. Tag Day is one of the major fund raising efforts of the MAA and thus it has great importance.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Forty-three seniors were presented diplomas at Manchester High School’s 1991 graduation ceremony.
The long-awaited, much ballyhooed, user fee for Singing Beach will become a reality “as soon as possible” according to the Board of Selectman. The fee for a season pass was set at $7.50 and a one-day pass $1.00.
15 Years Ago – 2006
On June 8 representative of the MERHS Class of 2008 volunteered at the Open Door in Gloucester. The Open Door/Cape Ann Food Pantry is a non-profit, community-supported, charitable organization committed to feeding the hungry of Cape Ann.
Since voters approved the new Middle and High School in February, the School Building Committee has been working on design development. The SBC has met weekly with their architects Mount Vernon Group and has visited many recently constructed schools.